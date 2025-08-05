Two volunteer groups arrest Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal mining at Asante Bekwai

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities at Aboagyaa, a community within the Asante Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The arrests were made by two volunteer security groups, Asante Defence Force and Asante Volunteer Security Association (AVOSA), who acted on intelligence received late yesterday. The operation was carried out around 11 p.m. following a tip-off about illegal mining operations in the area.

In a joint press release issued today and signed by National President Nana Agyenim Boateng and Deputy Secretary Madam Adwubi Kete, the groups confirmed the arrest of the two foreign nationals, identified as Mia Chou and Tia Shu Jing. The suspects were subsequently handed over to the police in Bekwai for further investigation.

The statement detailed the operation: “On 2nd August 2025, at about 11:30 p.m. in the evening our intelligent [team] stationed at vantage points gave us a signal of a galamsey activity going on at Aboagyaa in the Bekwai municipality. After hearing this, Asante Defence Force’s Bravo Team rushed to the scene and upon arrival Ghanaian youth, about 15, ran away to the nearby forest but our targets were the Chinese and the leaders and of course we arrested two of them who were the supervisors and responsible for the illegal mining happening at the time.”

The groups emphasized that the suspects were promptly handed over to law enforcement authorities and pledged to monitor the outcome of the case closely. “After arresting them we handed them over to the police under the jurisdiction of Bekwai municipality. We are keen to observe and monitor anything that will come out from this. We want to base on this to make it known to the general public especially Asanteman that we the AVOSA – Asante Defence Force will continue to serve Asanteman by curbing crime, protecting our forest, water bodies, land and the good people of Asante, let everyone be calm for the spirit of our forebearers are working again,” the release added.

The statement concluded with a strong warning to individuals and traditional authorities in the region who are allegedly involved in illegal mining. The groups urged them to desist from the activity, warning that anyone caught would be dealt with decisively.

The arrest adds to growing public and civic efforts aimed at curbing the environmental destruction caused by galamsey in the Ashanti Region and beyond.