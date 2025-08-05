ModernGhana logo
Constitution Review Committee urges final public submissions as engagements end

  Tue, 05 Aug 2025
TUE, 05 AUG 2025

The Constitution Review Committee (CRC) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a transparent, inclusive, and citizen-driven review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, as it prepares to conclude its public consultation phase.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Dr. Rainer Akumperigya, the CRC announced that all public engagements will officially end tomorrow, Wednesday, August 6, 2025, following final meetings with the Council of State and the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

The Committee is calling on Ghanaians to take advantage of the final window to submit written memoranda to guide the review process. Submissions can be sent via email to: [email protected].

“In light of this, the public is reminded and encouraged to take advantage of the remaining window to submit written memoranda to the committee,” the statement emphasized.

The appeal follows the successful completion of nationwide zonal consultations, which culminated in the final session held in Kumasi on Friday, August 1. These public forums were instrumental in gathering citizens' views on reforms needed to bring the Constitution in line with Ghana’s current democratic and socio-economic realities.

Appreciation for Support
The CRC expressed deep gratitude to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for its vital role in coordinating the regional engagements. It also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of traditional authorities, including chiefs and Tindaana, as well as regional ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), civil society groups, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and members of the general public who actively participated in the consultation process.

