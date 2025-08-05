ModernGhana logo
"We never accused our Minister, ignore the blatant lies" — Tourism Ministry denies allegations against Dzifa Gomashie

  Tue, 05 Aug 2025
Headlines Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie
TUE, 05 AUG 2025
Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has forcefully rejected claims circulating on social media that attack the professionalism and integrity of its Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie, describing them as deliberate falsehoods aimed at damaging her reputation.

In a statement signed by the Ministry's Head of Public Relations, Delassie Mabel Awuku, the allegations—originating from a social media personality—were categorically dismissed as slanderous and without merit.

“These assertions, portraying the Minister as disrespectful and unprofessional, are not only wholly unfounded but also gravely misleading,” the Ministry stated.

“They represent a blatant mischaracterisation of an individual who has consistently demonstrated humility, dedication, and tireless service to the cultural advancement of our nation.”

The Ministry defended the Minister’s record, highlighting her commitment to engaging with both stakeholders and the wider public in a manner that reflects respect and professionalism. The statement also reaffirmed her leadership in advancing Ghana’s cultural and creative agenda.

According to the Ministry, the allegations are nothing more than “a regrettable attempt to tarnish this reputation,” stressing that such attacks not only target the Minister but also undermine the dedication of professionals working across the tourism and creative arts sectors.

It further urged the public to remain discerning and not fall for the tactics of online personalities who choose “sensationalism over truth,” calling for accountability from those spreading misinformation.

The Ministry demanded an “unqualified apology” for what it described as “blatant lies peddled” against the Minister and other senior officials.

“We remain committed to transparency and welcome constructive dialogue—but we will not tolerate falsehoods that seek to divide and distract,” the statement concluded.

