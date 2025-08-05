OSP detention: "Nobody maltreated me" — Paul Adom-Otchere

ModernGhana logo
  Tue, 05 Aug 2025
Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, has clarified that he was not subjected to any form of mistreatment during his recent detention by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), despite public speculation following his brief custody.

Mr. Adom-Otchere was taken in by the OSP over allegations linked to a revenue assurance contract reportedly awarded by GACL without due process.

He was later released on Friday, August 1, after revised bail conditions were approved. His initial detention stemmed from an inability to meet the original bail requirements, which reportedly included the provision of landed property—something he does not possess in Ghana.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Monday, August 4, Mr. Adom-Otchere described the conditions at the OSP’s holding facility and insisted there was no form of abuse during his stay.

"It's a normal place they detain every Ghanaian. You are detained with people who are also detained. Nobody maltreated anyone. That is for sure. It's a state-owned," he said.

Offering more details about the environment, he explained: "Yes, yes, you will be in a room with other people. It depends on the numbers they have, usually about 25 people, not in the same room. I was in a room with other people."

He added that the facility provided basic necessities for detainees to ensure a level of comfort.

"They give you a mattress, yes, for now, it's a double mattress, I think, because of the floor, and they give you a blanket; they treat you well. They provide clothes. I wasn't due for a change of clothes yet because it was overnight. And by mid-day, they said we should get ready," he recounted.

However, he also noted the restrictions placed on communication during the period of detention.

"You can't contact anyone," he said.
Mr. Adom-Otchere's detention forms part of an ongoing investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor into a controversial revenue assurance contract awarded during his time as Board Chairman of GACL. The probe is part of a broader inquiry into public procurement and contract irregularities involving state institutions.

The OSP has not yet issued any formal charges, but the investigation remains active.

