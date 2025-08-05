Police foil robbery attempts at Obuasi, one suspect arrested

A swift response by the Obuasi Divisional Police Command disrupted a robbery attempt on the Tutuka–Akrofuom road in Obuasi, leading to one arrest.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said officers responding to a distress call encountered a gang of robbers who fled into the bush, abandoning two unregistered motorbikes and a machete.

“The Police pursued the robbers in the bush and arrested suspect Pascal Yenkye, who got shot in the leg while trying to escape arrest on his motorbike,” it stated.

The injured suspect is receiving medical attention under police guard, while a manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

“The Ghana Police Service continues to assure the public of its commitment to ensure security, law, and order across the country,” the statement added.

GNA