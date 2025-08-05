Businessman charged with GH¢490,600 theft faces court

A Nigerian businessman has appeared before the Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly embezzling GH¢490,600 belonging to his employer.

Desmond Theke, charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.

He is accused of misappropriating funds belonging to Mr. Solomon Okechukwu, a dealer in bales of secondhand clothing.

The court granted Theke bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties, one of whom must justify with title deeds equivalent to the bail amount.

Theke was also ordered to deposit his Ghana Card at the court registry and report to the Police every two weeks until further notice.

Chief Inspector Emelia Mensah, the prosecutor, was directed to file all disclosures and witness statements ahead of the Case Management Conference scheduled for August 25, 2025.

The court noted that the matter, being a felony, could not be referred to Alternative Dispute Resolution, though the parties may attempt an out-of-court settlement.

According to the prosecution, Okechukwu, a Nigerian businessman operating in Accra, Togo, and other African countries, employed Theke in 2024 as a salesperson to manage his Accra operations.

In the same year, Okechukwu imported two 40-footer containers of secondhand clothes and entrusted them to Theke for sale.

He also sent additional funds to Theke to purchase goods for the shop.

On June 11, 2025, the complainant visited Ghana for stocktaking, but Theke allegedly failed to account for the goods and funds.

The matter was reported to the Dansoman Police, and Theke was arrested the same day.

During investigations, both parties were advised to engage a professional auditor or third party to reconcile accounts and stock.

On June 16, 2025, they submitted a document indicating GH¢490,600 as the amount embezzled.

The document was signed by both parties and witnesses and has since been filed on the case docket.

GNA