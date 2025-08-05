Forest guard faces court for allegedly possessing illicit drugs

A forest guard has appeared before the Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly concealing illicit drugs in clothing destined for Dormaa Ahenkro.

George Nii Quaye was reportedly intercepted at the VIP bus terminal at Kwame Nkrumah Circle by a driver's mate who suspected the parcel he was dispatching.

Quaye has been charged with possession of dangerous prohibited drugs and pleaded not guilty.

Presiding Judge Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties, both to be justified.

Quaye was ordered to deposit his Ghana Card at the court registry and report to the police every two weeks until further notice.

The prosecution was directed to file disclosures and witness statements ahead of the Case Management Conference.

The case has been adjourned to September 1, 2025.

According to the prosecution, the seized substances included 20 sachets of Amnezia, four sachets of Tapentadol (Red) 250mg, and 16 sachets of Timaking 120mg.

These drugs are unregistered and prohibited for sale by the Food and Drugs Authority.

Chief Inspector Kwadwo Aboagye stated that the complainant, a driver's mate at the VIP terminal, became suspicious of the parcel's contents on July 26, 2025.

Upon questioning, Quaye claimed it contained clothing.

However, a search revealed 55 sachets of dried leaves alongside the illicit drugs.

Quaye was arrested and handed over to the police.

An investigation caution statement was obtained from Quaye, and the exhibits were sealed in his presence for forensic examination at the police crime laboratory.

GNA