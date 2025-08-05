CSA, Police clamp down on online fraud syndicates, arrest 65 suspects from hideouts

A joint operation by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and the Ghana Police Service has led to the arrest of 65 suspects linked to cybercrime and online fraud across the country.

The arrests, made between May and July 2025, included 47 foreign nationals and 18 Ghanaians. Key operations were carried out in Sogakope, Dodowa Sassabi Ubuntu Estate, Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, and Teshie-Nungua.

Mr Divine Selase Agbeti, Acting Director-General of the CSA, disclosed at a joint press briefing that 23 of the 25 suspects arrested at Dodowa were identified as victims of human trafficking and repatriated.

Thirteen of the 16 suspects arrested at Bortianor are also being processed for repatriation, while investigations continue into the 13 foreigners and one Ghanaian arrested at Teshie-Nungua.

“The Teshie-Nungua's Ghanaian suspect is also being investigated and will be made to face the law when found culpable,” Mr Agbeti stated.

He said the suspects arrested in Sogakope and Sege, including a ringleader apprehended on June 1, were allegedly impersonating Members of Parliament and government officials to defraud victims under the guise of securing jobs in the security services.

From the Dodowa and Amanfro operations, authorities seized 62 laptops, 41 mobile phones, and Starlink internet equipment, indicating the scale and sophistication of the cybercrime networks.

“These operations form part of a broader national effort to combat cybercrime, human trafficking, and related offences that threaten public safety and Ghana's digital ecosystem,” Mr Agbeti said.

He added that the CSA and CID have intensified intelligence-led operations nationwide, with a focus on international collaboration, victim protection, and prosecution of offenders.

Mr Agbeti urged the public to report suspicious activities via the CSA's 24-hour system at [email protected] .

Commissioner of Police Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the CID, also provided updates on other criminal investigations, including the murder of an immigration officer, a car robbery syndicate, and a robbery attack on a Madina taxi driver

GNA