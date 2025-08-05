Three suspected landguards killed, 20 injured in violent clash with residents at Agona Abodom 

Three suspected land guards were killed and more than 20 people injured during a violent confrontation at Agona Abodom in the Central Region.

The clash, which occurred on Saturday during the town’s annual Akwambo Festival, reportedly involved residents and a group of land guards allegedly from Greater Kasoa.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the three deceased individuals were not residents of Agona Abodom. Police are yet to identify the bodies.

According to eyewitness accounts, 11 of the injured were rushed to the Agona Bobikuma Health Centre, while the rest were admitted at the Gomoa Obuasi Health Centre and the Swedru Municipal Government Hospital.

Significant property damage was also reported. Items destroyed included the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Zonal Office located at the Abodom chief’s palace, as well as canopies and plastic chairs set up for the festival durbar.

Two of the injured land guards receiving treatment at the Bobikuma Health Centre allegedly told police they were brought to Agona Abodom by a town resident who now lives in Kasoa.

Information gathered by this portal indicates that the Tufuhene (sub-chief) of Agona Abodom, Nana Kusi Obrempong II, had filed an injunction at the Swedru High Court to prevent Mr. Kwesi Gyan—who claims to be the chief of the town—and others from celebrating the festival. However, the court reportedly declined to grant the injunction.

It will be recalled that the Omanhen (Overlord) of Agonanman, Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, had earlier expressed concerns at a Nyakrom Traditional Council meeting about the potential for unrest if the festival went ahead. He called on the Agona West Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to intervene and prevent the celebration.

According to the Omanhen, chieftaincy disputes in Abodom remain unresolved, and proceeding with the festival under such tension was ill-advised. He urged the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Eric Gyamfi Odoom—who chairs MUSEC—to take action to halt the celebration being led by the purported chief, Mr. Kwesi Gyan.

The situation remains tense as investigations continue.