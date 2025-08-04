Fitch forecasts Cedi stability through 2026 but warns of gold price risk

The Ghana cedi’s remarkable appreciation is expected to remain stable through 2025 and 2026, buoyed by the Bank of Ghana’s robust foreign exchange reserves and elevated global gold prices, according to a new analysis by Fitch Solutions.

In its latest quarterly report, What Our Clients Want to Know: Sub-Saharan Africa Q3 2025 Macroeconomic Update, the UK-based research firm described Ghana’s current macroeconomic environment as relatively supportive of currency strength, citing international reserves totalling US$7.9 billion and the windfall from historically high gold prices as key stabilising factors.

However, Fitch warned that this stability could unravel if gold prices plunge—a risk it said could be triggered by a sharp easing in global geopolitical tensions.

“A hypothetical decline in gold prices, which could potentially be triggered by a sudden easing of geopolitical tensions, would quickly erode Ghana's export earnings, push the current account back into deficit, and undermine reserve adequacy,” the report cautioned.

“In such a scenario, the central bank would struggle to defend the cedi and would likely be forced to let the currency weaken,” it added.

So far in 2025, the cedi has posted impressive gains. According to the Bank of Ghana, the currency appreciated by 40.7% against the US dollar in the first seven months of the year, ending July at GH¢10.45 to $1 on the interbank market. In May and June alone, the cedi strengthened by 43% and 42.6% respectively.

The cedi also performed strongly against other major currencies, appreciating by 24.2% against the euro in June to GH¢12.25, and by 31.2% against the British pound to GH¢14.02.

As of early August, the cedi is trading at GH¢10.50 to the dollar on the interbank market and GH¢12 on the retail market, reflecting growing confidence in Ghana’s monetary stability—at least for now.