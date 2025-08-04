ModernGhana logo
NDC Bernard Bediako Baidoo wins NDC slot for high-stakes Akwatia by-election
MON, 04 AUG 2025

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has settled on Bernard Bediako Baidoo, its long-serving Akwatia Constituency Secretary, as the party’s candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Eastern Region’s Akwatia Constituency.

Baidoo clinched victory in a hotly contested internal poll, securing the nod to lead the party’s charge for the seat recently declared vacant by the Electoral Commission.

The by-election is scheduled for September 2, and political tensions in the area are already mounting.

Party insiders view Baidoo’s selection as a calculated and strategic choice, banking on his deep-rooted ties to the grassroots, organisational acumen, and proven loyalty to the NDC. With years of political groundwork in Akwatia, he is widely seen as a unifying figure with the experience and credibility to mount a formidable campaign.

NDC executives and supporters say they are confident Baidoo will help the party reclaim the Akwatia seat, which has historically seen intense political competition. They cite his dedication to the party’s cause and his close rapport with local constituents as key strengths.

As campaign preparations accelerate, the political spotlight is shifting squarely onto Akwatia, where the race is expected to be fiercely contested in the weeks ahead.

