August 7 order against DStv unfair prices will proceed as planned for sanity to prevail – Sam George

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has reaffirmed his commitment to enforce regulatory action against MultiChoice Ghana, the operators of DStv, over what he describes as “unfair and exorbitant” subscription fees charged to Ghanaian consumers.

Despite calls from the Minority in Parliament urging a more diplomatic engagement between the Ministry, MultiChoice, and the National Communications Authority (NCA), the Minister has made it clear that the regulatory process will move forward as planned.

MultiChoice, in a statement issued on Sunday, August 3, described the Minister’s directive to the NCA to suspend the company’s broadcasting licence as “regrettable,” arguing that reducing subscription prices further was not economically viable under prevailing conditions.

But Sam George pushed back, condemning MultiChoice’s stance as tone-deaf in light of the economic pressures Ghanaian households are facing. He rejected the notion that the company’s pricing model is justified, describing it as disconnected from the country’s current reality.

In a Facebook post on Monday, August 4, the Minister acknowledged the Minority’s concerns but maintained that regulatory enforcement is non-negotiable.

“On the 7th of August, the Regulator would initiate action in line with the terms of the license authorisation and the Electronic Communications Act, Act 775. We would act within the law and in the interest of the Ghanaian people. The RESET agenda demands this action for sanity to prevail,” he wrote.

He further assured Parliament that the Ministry will report back to the relevant committee after the regulatory process concludes.

“I remain accountable to the people of Ghana in my service as Minister. I can assure the Committee as a whole that the Ministry would provide a full update when we complete our regulatory actions on 7th August,” he added.

While characterising the move as a “last resort,” Sam George stressed that it was a necessary step to dismantle monopolistic practices and force MultiChoice to adjust its pricing structure to reflect the country's economic conditions.

Read below the statement by Sam George on Facebook

“I appreciate the call by the NPP Minority on the Communications Select Committee of Parliament for engagement. As Minister and an MP, I have the utmost respect for my oversight Committee.

I can assure the Committee as a whole that the Ministry would provide a full update when we complete our regulatory actions on 7th August.

For the records, let me state that I met the Ghanaian management of DStv on the 27th of June this year to raise my concerns with them. I subsequently wrote to invite their headquarters management and met them on 4th July. A meeting that was held on a holiday and at which I indicated our request of a 30% reduction and the need for DStv to deal with piracy which was being perpetrated on their platform to the detriment of Ghana. (Pictures of both meetings are attached. I have videos as well if needed).

I have always approached this matter with one goal, a fair price for the Ghanaian people. DStv responded with a 9-page letter on 21st July. (If the 1-page letter annoyed you, imagine what was in the 9-pager). The policy directive is a last resort action to protect the Ghanaian public from what appears to be a recalcitrant monopoly which has become tone deaf to the cries of their customers.

On the 7th of August, the Regulator would initiate action in line with the terms of the license authorisation and the Electronic Communications Act, Act 775.

We would act within the law and in the interest of the Ghanaian people. The RESET agenda demands this action for sanity to prevail. I remain accountable to the people of Ghana in my service as Minister.

For God and Country. 🦁🇬🇭