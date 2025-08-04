Owning the Store: Prof. Agyemang’s Blueprint for Africa’s Cultural Wealth

Prof. Joseph Kwasi Agyemang

Let’s say it plainly: Africa is sitting on a cultural goldmine, and we’ve done far too little with it. While the West mass-produces watered-down versions of African fashion, music and rituals for profit, the real custodians of these traditions watch idly, grossly underpaid and underacknowledged. But that script can change. And Prof. Joseph Kwasi Agyemang has just handed us the pen.

The trailblazing Professor of Accounting Sciences, famed globally for holding three distinct PhDs in Accounting, has proposed something that could revolutionize how we perceive, package and profit from our cultural assets. Speaking in his capacity as a professor at both the University of South Africa and the University of Eswatini, Prof. Agyemang has drawn bold parallels between the Asante Kingdom in Ghana and the Eswatini Kingdom in Southern Africa. He believes the unique cultural traditions, deep-rooted heritage, and artistic brilliance of both kingdoms are ripe for commercialization and globalization.

More than just a sentimental tribute to royal glory, his idea is a call to strategic action. He is urging policymakers, cultural custodians and business leaders to stop romanticizing Africa’s past and instead monetize it intelligently for the future. If taken seriously, this proposal could be a masterstroke, not only for the Asante and Eswatini peoples but for all Africans seeking dignity through self-sufficiency.

But what exactly makes this proposal so potent, and how can it work in practice?

The Merits of the Proposal

Prof. Agyemang’s idea rests on a simple truth: culture sells. In fact, it always has. Global brands from Hollywood to Louis Vuitton, from Netflix to Nike, are built on storytelling, identity and style, all things culture-rich societies like the Asante and Eswatini kingdoms possess in abundance.

Asante’s Economic Potential: The Asante Kingdom, one of Africa’s most organized and enduring monarchical systems, is already famous for its wealth, especially its gold. But Prof. Agyemang invites us to look deeper. It’s not just the precious metal that gives Asanteman its value. It's the political structure, its reverence for tradition, its royal court rituals and especially its craftsmanship, from the legendary Kente cloth to intricate wood carvings, adinkra symbols and goldsmith artistry.

If harnessed correctly, these cultural products could feed a billion-dollar export industry. Imagine premium Asante Kente, not imitated knock-offs from China, but the real thing, with royal seals of authenticity, sold globally. Picture immersive cultural tourism that offers curated experiences of Asante traditions, palace visits, storytelling festivals and artisanal workshops.

Such ventures would not only create jobs in Ghana but also revive pride in traditional vocations among the youth, many of whom are currently chasing white-collar dreams in overcrowded cities.

Eswatini’s Strength: Likewise, the Kingdom of Eswatini is a gem hiding in plain sight. Prof. Agyemang rightly points to its strong cultural identity, notably through annual festivals like Incwala and Umhlanga. These events, which draw thousands of people, including diaspora and international tourists, are not just ceremonial; they are cultural assets with economic promise.

With the right branding and logistical support, Eswatini could market these festivals globally, attracting more tourists and expanding its craft industries, ranging from traditional beadwork to natural cosmetics based on local herbs. The involvement of the Eswatini diaspora, as Prof. Agyemang notes, is key to sustaining this cultural economy beyond borders.

A Tribute to Vision and Scholarship

Prof. Joseph Kwasi Agyemang’s advocacy doesn’t come from an ivory tower. His credentials speak for themselves. As the world’s first and only holder of three unique PhDs in Accounting, earned across South Africa, Malaysia and Nicaragua, he embodies academic excellence fused with practical vision.

His teaching and research work straddle the highest echelons of continental academia, yet his message is grounded in community empowerment. It takes a rare scholar to merge economic theory with cultural insight so fluently. By spotlighting the economic value of cultural heritage, Prof. Agyemang is helping shift the conversation from nostalgia to strategy, from passive preservation to active profit-making.

This proposal, then, is not merely a cultural suggestion; it is a strategic economic framework. And it deserves serious attention from investors, tourism ministries, creative entrepreneurs and traditional rulers alike.

The Ghanaian Angle

What makes this idea even more compelling is its relevance beyond the Asante Kingdom. Ghana as a whole can benefit. In fact, this may be the blueprint Ghana needs to reimagine its entire cultural economy.

From the Ga Homowo festival to the Dipo rites of the Krobo, from Ewe drumming in the Volta Region to the Northern Damba Festival, Ghana is a mosaic of vibrant traditions, many of which are under-commercialized or poorly documented.

By starting with Asante, Prof. Agyemang is not excluding other cultures. Rather, he is presenting a scalable model. The Asante Kingdom, due to its centralized structure and global name recognition, provides an ideal pilot. If it succeeds, other Ghanaian kingdoms and ethnic groups can adapt the model to fit their unique traditions and strengths.

Moreover, this could radically shift how Ghana funds its tourism sector. Instead of spending millions on sporadic “Year of Return” campaigns, the country could build sustainable cultural tourism infrastructures: museums, craft villages, cultural exchange programmes, rooted in living traditions.

Challenges and Cautions

Still, the road to cultural commercialization is not without hurdles. Prof. Agyemang himself would likely caution against the careless commodification of sacred traditions. Cultural integrity must never be sacrificed on the altar of profit.

There’s also the risk of gatekeeping. Who gets to decide what aspects of a tradition are sold and how? Will profits benefit traditional artisans and communities, or will they be swallowed by middlemen and urban elites?

Besides, commercialization demands investment, in logistics, branding, intellectual property rights and digital platforms. Governments must partner with the private sector to provide training, credit and marketing support for cultural entrepreneurs.

Finally, any globalization strategy must navigate the balance between authenticity and appeal. A festival that becomes too touristy may lose its spiritual core. A cloth mass-produced for Walmart may lose its cultural soul. Prof. Agyemang’s idea is not to dilute tradition for foreign consumption but to elevate it to its rightful value on the global stage.

Africa’s Cultural Renaissance Starts Here

In the broader African context, this idea couldn’t be timelier. Across the continent, there is a growing hunger for cultural self-reliance. Nigeria’s Nollywood, Kenya’s fashion houses, Morocco’s design industry, all point to a cultural renaissance rooted in African pride and profit.

Prof. Agyemang’s proposal adds academic depth and cross-cultural scope to this movement. It encourages Africa to view its past not just as history, but as capital. To look at the drum not only as a musical instrument but also as a brand. To see the festival not only as fun but as an economy.

By putting the spotlight on the Asante and Eswatini kingdoms, he is saying: here are case studies, ready for implementation. Let’s move beyond lamenting colonial exploitation and start building our own empires, economic empires rooted in cultural authenticity.

Conclusion

Prof. Joseph Kwasi Agyemang’s vision is more than a cultural commentary; it’s a national economic proposal. And it is one of the boldest ideas to emerge from the African academic space in recent memory. It reminds us that culture is not a relic; it is a resource. And like all valuable resources, it must be mined responsibly, refined wisely and marketed proudly.

Ghana, and indeed Africa, owes it to itself to take this vision seriously. Not just for the Asante or Eswatini peoples, but for the millions of young Africans searching for pride, purpose and prosperity in their own identities.

Prof. Agyemang has done his part. He has thought deeply, spoken boldly and pointed the way forward. Now it is up to the rest of us: policymakers, academics, business leaders and ordinary citizens, to act.

The world is already selling pieces of Africa. Isn’t it time Africans owned the store?

The writer is a journalist and international affairs columnist with a focus on geopolitics, education policy and the future of journalism. He is also a journalism educator with a PhD in Journalism. He is a member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), the Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ) and the African Journalism Education Network (AJEN). Contact: [email protected]