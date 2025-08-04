National Film Authority moves services online after fire gutted Accra offices

The National Film Authority (NFA) has announced that it has put alternative measures in place to keep operations running after a fire destroyed its offices on Monday, August 4.

The incident, which happened at the Authority’s office space within the Accra Tourist Information Centre, caused major damage to equipment and infrastructure.

The Ghana National Fire Service has begun investigations into the cause of the fire. No injuries or casualties were recorded.

In a statement issued on the same day and signed by its Management, the Authority said it has begun operating remotely and has rolled out new service channels to ensure continued support to stakeholders.

“Despite this unfortunate event, we wish to assure the public and all stakeholders that the work of the NFA continues without interruption,” the statement read.

People seeking film licences, permits, and classification can now reach the NFA via dedicated email addresses while the Authority’s website, www.nfa.gov.gh, also remains active for updates and essential services.

“The NFA will continue to operate remotely as we work towards securing a new physical office location,” the Authority stressed.

The NFA thanked the emergency services for their quick response and assured stakeholders that it is working hard to restore normal operations.

Check full detail on the statement below;