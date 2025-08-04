Ghana School of Law operates without legal establishment—Director

The Director of the Ghana School of Law (GSL), Barima Nana Yaw Kodie Oppong, has revealed that the nation’s premier legal training institution lacks a formal legal framework to underpin its operations.

In a striking disclosure, he noted that the GSL does not have a law passed by Parliament formally establishing it, a situation he described as not only legally troubling but also detrimental to the school’s autonomy and growth.

“The Ghana School of Law has no law, no statute expressly passed by Parliament establishing it and so even when you secure a property, it cannot be in the name of the Ghana School of Law. We think the beginning is to get a law that establishes the GSL as it has been done for other special schools,” he stated.

Mr. Oppong made the comments during a visit by the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, which was at the school to assess its performance, infrastructure needs, and operational challenges.

He highlighted the urgent need for the GSL to expand its physical infrastructure, noting that the school sits on just two acres of land — a space he said is insufficient to accommodate the kind of ultra-modern structures required for a 21st-century law school. Drawing comparisons with countries like Rwanda, he urged swift action to construct better facilities.

“We have an urgent need for new structures in this school for expansion,” he said.

To address the strain on its current facilities, he disclosed that the school had already begun work toward establishing a new campus in Kumasi, but called for accelerated efforts to bring the project to life.

In addition to physical expansion, the Director stressed that the school supports legal education reforms and has already taken steps to decentralise its operations.

“All these have changed because of exigencies. We believe that the GSL would remain competitive and continue to excel even if other institutions are allowed to offer professional training,” he said.

Mr. Oppong also addressed the broader legal education landscape, noting that 17 universities currently run LLB programmes, with five more seeking accreditation to join the fold. To remain competitive and financially viable, he revealed that the GSL had written to the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Finance, requesting the removal of the 25 percent cap on its Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

“If we keep out 100 percent of IGF, then on our own we could commence development of our structures,” he said.

He also pointed to a critical staffing issue. According to Mr. Oppong, the GSL is far below the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission’s recommended student-to-lecturer ratio, with only one full-time lecturer on staff.

“The GSL was nowhere near that,” he noted. “It has never been negative on us. At least we need persons to be full-time lecturers,” he added.

The Director further called for better salaries and improved working conditions for staff, arguing that those who train lawyers, judges, and even Members of Parliament should not be subjected to the same standard conditions as other public sector workers.

He praised the Parliamentary Committee for its visit, acknowledging that while infrastructure had lagged, the quality of legal education at the GSL had significantly advanced.

Mr. James Enu, Vice Chairperson of the Committee and MP for Tema West, assured that the committee would push for the school's needs to be addressed in Parliament.

Mr. Alhassan Tampuli, Deputy Ranking Member and MP for Gushegu, emphasised that the visit was necessary to understand the school’s operational hurdles, especially those concerning Bar examination reforms, staff shortages, and infrastructure expansion.