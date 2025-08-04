ModernGhana logo
Youth Development Ministry launches ‘Red Means Stop’ nationwide anti-substance abuse campaign

Headlines Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo
MON, 04 AUG 2025
Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo

The Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment has launched a nationwide anti-drug abuse campaign dubbed Red Means Stop to tackle the rising use of opiates and harmful substances among young people.

Launched as part of the government’s broader health and youth empowerment agenda, the initiative forms a key component of the National Anti-Substance Abuse Campaign and will focus on awareness creation, prevention, and behavioural change interventions.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, August 4, sector Minister George Opare Addo described the situation as a “pressing concern” that must be tackled with urgency and clarity.

“This Red Means Stop campaign is a response to the rising incidence of drug use among young people, which the Ministry recognises as a significant public health challenge,” he said.

He noted that the programme targets schools, youth groups, and communities across all 16 regions, using culturally sensitive and evidence-based messaging.

“The campaign is part of our broader health and well-being agenda, which also integrates mental health awareness, reproductive health education, and access to youth-friendly services,” he added.

Mr. Opare Addo reiterated that the Ministry is not only focused on education and sensitisation but also on prevention and rehabilitation, to secure a healthier and more empowered generation.

