ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Military orientation for NSS personnel to begin on August 31

  Mon, 04 Aug 2025
Social News Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo
MON, 04 AUG 2025
Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has unveiled a landmark initiative set to reshape the future of Ghana’s National Service programme.

Beginning August 31, 2025, a six-week basic military orientation will be rolled out for National Service personnel across the country.

Addressing journalists during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, August 8, the Minister explained that the programme is designed to instil discipline, foster national pride, enhance physical fitness, and prepare young graduates for leadership roles in both public and private sectors.

He firmly rejected suggestions that the programme constitutes a form of youth militarisation, emphasising instead its civic and developmental goals.

“This is not about militarising our youth,” he said. “This is about instilling discipline, patriotism, and a strong sense of civic responsibility in the next generation of Ghanaian leaders.”

According to Opare Addo, the programme is being launched under the directive of President John Dramani Mahama and is fully backed by the National Service Authority Act (Act 1119) and the broader objectives of the National Service Policy.

“His Excellency the President has directed the National Service Authority to implement a six-week basic military orientation programme. This initiative is in accordance with the National Service Authority Act, Act 1119, and aligns with the strategic objectives outlined in the National Service Policy,” he said.

The minister revealed that the orientation will be conducted in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces and aims to reach a total of 100,000 service personnel. The rollout begins with two pilot cohorts of 10,000 participants each this year.

“The National Service Authority will collaborate with the Ghana Armed Forces to carry out this programme. This orientation is designed to cover 100,000 service personnel starting this service year. This remarkable initiative will start 31st of August, 2025, in two cohorts of 10,000 and upscale to 100,000 in subsequent years,” he stated.

The announcement marks a bold step in Ghana’s efforts to recalibrate national service as a platform for civic leadership, professional readiness, and disciplined citizenship. With the backing of the armed forces, the initiative seeks to forge a new generation of young Ghanaians equipped not just with academic credentials, but with the values and resilience to lead.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah 'Posterity will be kind to Akufo-Addo' — NPP MP describes new cocoa farmgate pri...

3 hours ago

Hippos invade, terrorise fishing community in Oti Region Hippos invade, terrorise fishing community in Oti Region

3 hours ago

Mahama’s economy is only looking good on paper, not in pockets — Ahiagbah Mahama’s economy is only looking good on paper, not in pockets — Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Cocoa farmers must not accept this betrayal — Ahiagbah on new farmgate price

3 hours ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Dialysis machines will be the most common in Ghana within next three months — He...

3 hours ago

Over 120,000 applications received for Adwumawura programme — Opare Addo Over 120,000 applications received for Adwumawura programme — Opare Addo

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Expedite implementation of e-visa services — Mahama urges Foreign Affairs, Trans...

3 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Gov’t to introduce cocoa tertiary scholarship scheme in 2026/27 academic year

3 hours ago

Why people with double piercings, tattoos, ‘K legs’ are not allowed in military — PRO explains Why people with double piercings, tattoos, ‘K legs’ are not allowed in military ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line