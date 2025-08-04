Military orientation for NSS personnel to begin on August 31

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has unveiled a landmark initiative set to reshape the future of Ghana’s National Service programme.

Beginning August 31, 2025, a six-week basic military orientation will be rolled out for National Service personnel across the country.

Addressing journalists during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, August 8, the Minister explained that the programme is designed to instil discipline, foster national pride, enhance physical fitness, and prepare young graduates for leadership roles in both public and private sectors.

He firmly rejected suggestions that the programme constitutes a form of youth militarisation, emphasising instead its civic and developmental goals.

“This is not about militarising our youth,” he said. “This is about instilling discipline, patriotism, and a strong sense of civic responsibility in the next generation of Ghanaian leaders.”

According to Opare Addo, the programme is being launched under the directive of President John Dramani Mahama and is fully backed by the National Service Authority Act (Act 1119) and the broader objectives of the National Service Policy.

“His Excellency the President has directed the National Service Authority to implement a six-week basic military orientation programme. This initiative is in accordance with the National Service Authority Act, Act 1119, and aligns with the strategic objectives outlined in the National Service Policy,” he said.

The minister revealed that the orientation will be conducted in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces and aims to reach a total of 100,000 service personnel. The rollout begins with two pilot cohorts of 10,000 participants each this year.

“The National Service Authority will collaborate with the Ghana Armed Forces to carry out this programme. This orientation is designed to cover 100,000 service personnel starting this service year. This remarkable initiative will start 31st of August, 2025, in two cohorts of 10,000 and upscale to 100,000 in subsequent years,” he stated.

The announcement marks a bold step in Ghana’s efforts to recalibrate national service as a platform for civic leadership, professional readiness, and disciplined citizenship. With the backing of the armed forces, the initiative seeks to forge a new generation of young Ghanaians equipped not just with academic credentials, but with the values and resilience to lead.