NCCE embarks on voter education among students

The Eastern Regional Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with the Electoral Commission (EC), has rolled out school-based sensitisation on Ghana’s electoral system.

The NCCE-EC school-based electoral sensitisation aimed at equipping students with the basic knowledge to appreciate Ghana’s electoral system and the roles of governance bodies such as the NCCE, EC, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), among others.

Ms Ophelia Nana Yaa Ankrah, NCCE Eastern Regional Director, explained in an interview with Modern Ghana News at Koforidua that the school project was to introduce and assist students to familiarise themselves with the tenets of democratic governance.

She said as part of the initiative, the NCCE and EC assisted the Osabene English and Arabic School to elect their school's prefects for the 2025/2026 academic year through a formal voting process in a free and fair election.

She said the officials from the two institutions explained to the students the voting process, how to cast votes, officials who are mandated to manage the electoral process, the role of each candidate and their duly accredited polling agents.

Ms Ankrah also explained the proper way to handle a ballot paper, the essence of secret balloting, the use of indelible ink, and other electoral materials.

The NCCE Eastern Regional Director noted that an official of the EC also took turns to educate the students on the duties of the EC as well as the importance of election as a tool of selecting or making decisions on who leads a particular group in a term.

Pupils were encouraged to vote for the right candidates with the right competence instead of families and friends.

A total of 168 pupils took part in the voting exercise, which started at 08:00 hours and ended at 14:30 hours.