When it comes to Amauzari: Our hearts beat as One

The celebration of Amauzari Day by the UK & Ireland Branch of Amauzari Progress Union (APU), on Saturday, 2 August 2025, was held at 105 New Cross Road, London SE14 5DJ. It was more than just another date on the calendar of Diaspora events. It proved to become the inspiring manifestation of cultural pride, collective resolve, and commitment to philanthropic gestures. The event brought together Amauzari sons and daughters, their friends, and well-wishers from across the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and the United States, all united by a common mission, to celebrate their heritage and raise funds for the refurbishment of Aladinma Hospital in Amauzari, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement, nostalgia, and a palpable sense of duty. The gathering on the warm summer afternoon was evidential proof that cultural identity, no matter the distance from home, remained alive and dynamic in the hearts of the Amauzari Diaspora. From the moment guests walked into the venue, they were met with sights and sounds that evoked the very heart of their homeland. Traditional music played softly in the background as most of the men and women, adorned in vibrant APU attire, exchanged warm greetings with infectious laughter, and "good to see you" that possibly spanned decades.

This year’s celebration carried a particular weight of significance. Beyond the music, the dancing, and the colourful display of culture, there was the deeper, more urgent purpose to rally support for the transformation of Aladinma Hospital, a critical health facility in their hometown that had long struggled with inadequate infrastructure and limited resources. The organisers of the event were keen to remind everyone that while tradition was important, legacy was normally built on what people were able to give back to their communities. Rev. Chika Ndukwu, Chairman of the event's planning committee, spoke with deep emotion and gratitude as he addressed the participants. “We are grateful to all sons, daughters, and friends of Amauzari who came all the way from Nigeria and the USA to join us as we celebrate our rich heritage while contributing to an important healthcare project back home,” he said. His words echoed the sentiments of many in attendance, who saw the celebration not simply as a platform for reunion, but more importantly as a rallying point for social responsibility.

The event flowed with elegance and structure. It featured stirring cultural performances that transported many back into the soul of Amauzari - the traditional dances, the folk songs, and the spoken words that honoured the strength, resilience, and beauty of Amauzari people. Each performance was a reminder of the community’s rich cultural heritage and its enduring relevance, even in a foreign land.

Equally moving were the speeches delivered by community leaders. Pastor Emmanuel Omah who is APU UK and Ireland Chairman esplained the deeper meaning of the occasion. “This is more than a social gathering,” he said. “It is a moment of purpose. Together, we can improve access to quality healthcare for our people through the refurbishment of Aladinma Hospital.” His message was clear: the future of Amauzari lies in the hands of its sons and daughters, wherever they may reside.

Many who attended the event described it as one of the most well-organized and impactful community events held by a Nigerian group in the UK this year. The presence of distinguished guests from Nigeria and the United States further highlighted its international relevance. They came not merely to enjoy the occasion, but to stand in solidarity with a cause that touched the heart of every Amauzari indigene — the health and wellbeing of those they left in Imo State.

The fundraising segment of the event was spirited and generous. Guests pledged both in cash and kind, showing a remarkable willingness to invest in the revitalisation of Aladinma Hospital. The hospital, once a beacon of healthcare in the area, under the management of the Anglican Diocese of Orlu, had suffered years of neglect, outdated equipment, and insufficient funding following its takeover by a community that was ill-equipped to handle its management. With this initiative, the Amauzari community in the Diaspora is hoping to breathe new life into the facility, restore its dignity, and ultimately ensure that residents of Amauzari and surrounding communities have access to quality medical care.

In many ways, the celebration was also an opportunity for reflection on the journey of the Amauzari Diaspora, their accomplishments abroad, and the growing need to contribute meaningfully to development back home. During the occasion, the union's magazine was unveiled and so many people were delighted to purchase copies.

Another highlight of the event was the celebration of "the Face of Amauzari" in the person of Mrs. Ifeoma Okoronta. Conversations at the event ranged from memories of childhood to plans for future business ventures and community development projects. The mood was both festive and forward-thinking. But there was a particular moment during the event that captured the emotional weight of the occasion. As participants stood and sang the Amauzari Community Anthem, everyone stood up, and some swayed gently to the melody. The lyrics, filled with reverence for their ancestral home, brought tears to some eyes: “Blessed assurance, Amauzari is blessed/ O what a town of people of pride/ Heir to prosperity, Preserved by God/ To live in harmony/ All year round.” It was a moment of unity and pride, reminding everyone of where they came from and what they stood for. The refrain, sung with almost reverent defiance, echoed: “This is our story, this is our town/ Come let us join hands to build it up/ This is our story/ This is our root/ Proud to have come from Amauzari.” These words, simple yet profound, summarised the purpose of the day - to remember, to celebrate, and to build.

Throughout the day, the event venue buzzed with activity. Outside the venue, vendors sold crafts and the APU magazine, while children were hosted upstairs under the watchful eyes of elderly guardians. There were intermittent moments of laughter, dancing, and spontaneous greetings. In all, it felt like a slice of Amauzari had been transported to London, complete with its warmth, energy, and indomitable spirit.

The success of this event is a testimony of what a united community can achieve when driven by a shared vision. The APU UK & Ireland Branch, under the leadership of Pastor Emmanuel Omah and his dedicated executive team, has once again proved that the Diaspora is not detached from the realities of home. Rather, it can be a powerful engine for social development, cultural preservation, and economic advancement. While the celebration is over, its impact is only beginning. The funds raised will go a long way in kick-starting the refurbishment of Aladinma Hospital. Already, plans are in motion to assess the facility’s most pressing needs, procure essential medical equipment, and engage professionals who can help bring the hospital up to modern standards. But more than the funds, the event has rekindled a spirit of giving and community action among Amauzari indigenes abroad.

Community members have expressed the hope that this year’s success will inspire even greater participation in future projects. Plans are already being discussed for youth empowerment programmes, educational scholarships, and agricultural initiatives aimed at encouraging sustainable development in Amauzari. These dreams, once distant, now feel within reach, thanks to the sense of unity demonstrated during this celebration.

For those who could not attend the event for any reason, messages of support poured in via social media, emails, and phone calls. Videos of the event have since circulated widely online, generating enthusiasm and drawing attention from other Diaspora groups who commended APU UK for setting such a powerful example. The event was not just a milestone for the Amauzari community, it was a beacon of what is possible when cultural pride is matched with strategic action. Ultimately, the 2025 celebration of Amauzari Day was not just a cultural event, it was a call to action. It reminded all in attendance that home was never too far away to matter the circumstances and that the real measure of progress was the willingness to lift others as one rises. The energy, passion, and generosity displayed during the event will no doubt inspire continued commitment to the wellbeing of Amauzari people and their heritage.

As the day drew to a close and guests slowly made their way out of the venue, there was a shared sense that something profound had just occurred, not just an event, but a movement. A movement anchored in identity, driven by compassion, and destined to leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. In the words of the Chairman of the occasion, the Venerable Rev. (Engineer) Godson Onukwugha who spoke at the start of the event: “We may live in different parts of the world, but our hearts beat as one when it comes to Amauzari.” That sentiment, deeply rooted in tradition and propelled by hope, is what made the 2025 Amauzari Day celebration an undeniable success.