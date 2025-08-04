“We need the church to build citizens, not just save souls” — NYA CEO to religious leaders

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, Esq., has urged religious leaders to expand their focus beyond salvation by actively promoting patriotism and civic responsibility as part of their spiritual mission.

Speaking at the Christian Dialogue with the Youth, held at the Empowerment Worship Center in Dzorwulu, Mr. Ayariga underscored the importance of instilling discipline and national values in young people, describing it as essential to Ghana’s long-term development. The dialogue formed part of the 2025 National Youth Festival, a month-long initiative spearheaded by the NYA to empower and engage Ghana’s youth.

“In this defining period for our country, we need the church and all religious bodies to not only save souls but also build character, citizenship, and responsibility,” Osman Ayariga stated.

He emphasized that the NYA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, is dedicating the entire month of August to celebrating and uplifting young Ghanaians in line with a broader national development agenda.

Also addressing the event, the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Hon. George Opare Addo, outlined a robust youth strategy centered on health and wellbeing, education and skills, civic engagement, and globally competitive leadership.

“The reset of our country begins with a reset of the mind,” Hon. Opare Addo declared, calling on all Ghanaians to support the government’s ‘Reset Agenda’. He announced that 10,000 National Service Personnel would soon undergo a six-week military orientation to instill discipline and foster a deeper sense of national service.

Turning attention to the growing threat of drug abuse among Ghanaian youth, the Minister urged faith-based institutions to support the ‘Red Means Stop’ campaign, a national initiative aimed at tackling substance abuse.

“The data on drug abuse is scary. We need our churches, mosques, and rehabilitation centers to be part of the solution,” he added.

The Christian Dialogue is one of several activities lined up throughout the National Youth Festival, all aimed at highlighting the importance of faith, discipline, and civic responsibility in shaping a more conscious and patriotic generation.