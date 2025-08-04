ModernGhana logo
Zarma Annaamai Festival unites Zongo Chiefs in Ghana, champions fight against drug abuse

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Prominent Zabarma Chiefs, political party representatives, and traditional leaders from Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Mali, and other West African countries gathered at Fadama Park on Sunday, August 3, 2025, to celebrate the much-anticipated Zarma Annaamai Festival.

The festival was held under the leadership of the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and President of the Council of Zabarma Chiefs, Sarki Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yendu.

Celebrated annually by the Zabarma people in Ghana, the Annanmai Festival aims to showcase their rich tradition and culture while promoting unity, peace, and collaboration among various tribes and communities.

This year's festival was under the theme "Promoting the Cultural and Heritage of the Zabarma, the Role of Traditional Chiefs in Combating Drug Abuse Within Our Communities."

Among the dignitaries in attendance were: Sarki Dr. Kabiru Mohammed English, Greater Accra Hausa Chief, Chief Obasaka Salami, Yoruba Chief of Kasoa, Naaba Sigiri, Greater Accra Moshie Chief and General Secretary of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs.

Also present were Obrenpong Kru Takyi II, Omanhene of the Abease Traditional Council and Vice President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, Chiefs of New Juaben Traditional Area, notable Nigerien and Zongo Chiefs from across the country.

The event attracted high-profile security personnel, including COP Suraj Fuseini Mohammed and COP Iddrisu Saidu Lansa, who joined other leaders in advocating against drug abuse, especially among the youth in Zongo communities.

In his address, COP Suraj Fuseini Mohammed emphasized the growing concern of drug abuse in Zongo communities, noting that many drug peddlers are now women.

He praised the Zabarma community for using cultural events to raise awareness and called on Chiefs to lend their voices to the fight.

“There is so much untapped talent in the Zongo communities,” he said. “I and many others are proof that with education, hard work, and discipline, not drugs success is possible.”

He urged the youth to stay away from drugs and engage in productive ventures that contribute positively to society.

He also encouraged collaboration between the youth and the police in combating the menace, stating that law enforcement is there to protect lives and properties.

On his part, Hon. Baba Lamin Abu Sadat, the Coordinator of Zongo Development, echoed the call for youth to shun drugs and help create a drug-free Zongo.

He assured that President John Dramani Mahama’s office is committed to supporting Zongo communities, including the Zabarma, in improving living standards.

He further appealed to Sarki Musah Yahaya and the elders to mobilize the youth for dialogue and empowerment programs.

Naaba Sigiri, representing the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, emphasized unity and peace among the Zabarma people.

The Omanhene of Abease Traditional Council and President of Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, Obrenpong Kru Takyi II, reaffirmed the strong relationship between the Abease Traditional Area and the Zabarma community.

“The Anamai Festival is more than a cultural celebration. It is a powerful reminder of our identity, our roots, and our responsibility to preserve them,” he said.

The National Chief Imam of Ghana praised Sarki Musah Yahaya Yendu for uniting the Zabarma people and promoting peace and cultural heritage.

He called on the community to continue living in harmony and contribute to Ghana’s national development.

The event featured vibrant cultural displays, traditional music, and dance.

Awards were presented to distinguished individuals from Zongo and Zabarma communities for their contributions to peace and development.

