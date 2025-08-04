ModernGhana logo
Accra Zabarma Chief honors Alhaji Baba Lamin for Championing Zongo Development

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
MON, 04 AUG 2025

The President of National Council of Zabarma Chiefs, Sarki Musah Yahaya Yendu, has honored Hon. Alhaji Baba Lamin Abu Sadat, the Coordinator of Zongo Development with a Citation of Appreciation during the Zaamai Annaamai Festival in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the growth and development of Zongo communities across Ghana.

The event, which brought together traditional leaders, government officials, community elders, and residents, was held in a colorful display of Zabarma tradition and culture in Accra.

The highlight of the festival was the formal presentation of citation to hardworking Zabarma and Zongo personalities. The council acknowledged Alhaji Baba Lamin's impactful work as a liaison officer between the government and Zongo communities.

The citation commended him for his "tremendous support to the growth and sustenance of the Zongo Communities in Ghana," noting that "many communities and households are beneficiaries of his kind support." It praised his diligent service, leadership, and dedication to the upliftment of marginalized Muslim communities, describing him as a "shining star to the Muslim Umma."

The honor was presented by the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Sarki Musah Yahaya Yendu who emphasized that Alhaji Baba Lamin's efforts have made a tangible difference in areas such as education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and infrastructure in various Zongo settlements.

"We believe in your capabilities and deeply appreciate your consistent efforts. You are worthy of emulation," the Council declared in the citation, which also included a prayer for Allah to guide, protect, and bless Alhaji Baba Lamin in his future endeavors.

In a brief interview, the Coordinator of Zongo Development, Alhaji Baba Lamin expressed gratitude to the Council and reaffirmed his commitment to the cause of Zongo development.

He urged the youth to stay focused, seek knowledge, and uphold the values of hard work and unity.

Hon. Baba Lamin Abu Sadat echoed the call for youth to shun drugs and help create a drug-free Zongo.

He assured that President John Dramani Mahama’s office is committed to supporting Zongo communities, including the Zabarma, in improving living standards.

He further appealed to Sarki Musah Yahaya and the elders to mobilize the youth for dialogue and empowerment programs.

The Zaamai Annaamai Festival, celebrated annually, is a cultural and traditional event that unites the Zabarma people and highlights their heritage, resilience, and communal values.

This year’s celebration was particularly memorable, not just for the festivities, but for the recognition of men whose service continues to inspire a generation.

