Denyira Is the Grandson of Okyeman and Akwamu, Mischief-Making Nana Boadu Ntiamoah

Maame Grace’s very popular open YouTube forum on a diversity of issues and ideas of concern to Ghanaians and the global community at large, titled REVELATIONS, is one of the pet favorites of my wife of 21 years, Mama Afua Oye Nyanyo Mensah. As a result, I have been occasionally drawn to this quite interesting program, especially regarding those aspects that entail the global perambulations of the host to places of cultural and historical significance within the ECOWAS Subregion, the African Continent at large and abroad. But for the purpose of this column, I have decided to focus exclusively on just one segment of this very educational and, sometimes, grossly miseducative program that recently featured a guest by the name of Nana Boadu Ntiamoah, who proudly claimed to be a bona fide chieftain or royal heir of the Denkyira State or Kingdom.

Naturally, it was all to be expected that Nana Ntiamoah would be fanatically, exclusively and exceptionally proud of his Denkyira heritage and culture. Unfortunately, there exists a real danger when under the guise and the pretext of fostering unity among Ghanaians of Akan ethnicity and heritage - and there exist at least 16 to 18 polities and subpolities or precolonial Akan Nation-States and cultural heritage, spanning Ghana, The Ivory Coast and Togo - a self-proclaimed or self-advertised historian cavalierly and imperiously presumes to establish the Anteriority and/or the Antiquity of his/her Akan polity or subpolity mendaciously at the expense of the objective truth or the reality of historical facts, as well established by coteries of erudite and meticulous scholars and intellectuals of longstanding repute in both the history and the politics and culture of the ECOWAS Subregion, Continental Africa, and the Global Community at large.

Following from the foregoing aperςu, that was precisely what Nana Boadu Ntiamoah did when on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the aforementioned gentleman appeared on the Maame Grace-hosted REVELATIONS program: that is, brazenly and insolently pass off half-truths and whole-cloths of abject and scandalous mendacity in the name of the Gospel Truth of Akan Historiography in Ghana - for as already indicated in the preceding narrative, there are a remarkable number of populations and/or linguistic groups of ethnic Akans or Akan-descended people in Togo, The Ivory Coast and even Burkina Faso. Not very long ago, for example, there was the Nsuta-Asante descended President Houphouette Boigny - from the French colonial corruption of the bona fide Akan name of Nana Offei-Boahen - of The Ivory Coast, the latter country’s first postcolonial leader.

The unarguable truth of the matter is that in terms of anteriority or antiquity, the Kingdom of Denkyira is one of the most historically recent Akan States or Nations to have been formed or established in the West African Subregion. It is historically agreed by a remarkable majority of authoritative contemporary Ghanaian scholars and historians, as well as Africanist historians with specialty in Akan historiography, culture and politics that The Bono People constitute the “Nucleus” of the various contemporary Akan Nations and Kingdoms. Among the very early Akan States and Nations are the Akwamu, historically regarded as the most powerful of the Akan States and Nations that arose and dominated much of West Africa from approximately 1200 to 1700 BCE (See Kevin Shillington’s ENCYCLOPEDIA OF AFRICAN HISTORY), but especially between the 1600s and the 1700s, when the Akwamu reached the apex or the apogee of its dominance among the most militarily advanced Akan States and Nations of the period.

The Akyem, especially Akyem-Abuakwa, was an integral part of the Great Adansi State in the 1400s, when Denkyira did not even exist as a kingdom or a nation-state. The Adansi, as their name implies, were at the time, most architecturally sophisticated masons or stone builders, and never a political adjunct to the Denkyira State or the Right-Wing Divisional Commander to the King of Denkyira, as comically claimed by Nana Boadu Ntimoah. There is absolutely no historically credible evidence pointing to the fact of the Adansi State or Kingdom, the origin of both Akyem-Abuakwa and what would eventually become the Asante Federation or Empire, was ever conquered or colonized by the Denkyira, as scandalously claimed by Nana Boadu Ntiamoah on Maame Grace’s REVELATIONS program. To be certain, it was the Akyem, The Abuakwa, who put what may be aptly termed as “The Finishing Touches” to the complete defeat and the destruction of the Denkyira State or Mini-Empire.

Legend has it that it was the routing or the complete and the thorough defeat of the Denkyira by Okyeman, the Denkyira had epically failed to conquer the Akyem, that earned the Asante-Juaben royals of Akyem-Asiakwa the great warrior’s name and title of “Okoampa-Agyeman,” translated as “Savior of the Nation.” the ancestral name and heritage of this author in or about 1700-1701. Which makes it highly likely that it was the combined forces of the Akyem and Asante of the present-day township of Akyem-Asiakwa that liberated the Asante-Juaben Royals and their Kumasi Nephews from Denkyira suzerainty and enslavement in the 1600s. It is also erroneous for the aforementioned Fanatical Denkyira Nationalist to imperiously stake the downright fallacious claim of the Asona Clan of Denkyira having constituted the Nucleus of Akan Clan Formation.

The latter claim and credit incontestably belongs to the Abrade or the Aduana Clan, the earliest known and the largest of the Eight or Nine Akan Clans or lineages. Both the Bono and the Akwamu, who ruled much of the coastal regions of modern-day Ivory Coast, all the way to the present-day boundary between the Republic of Benin and Lagos State, Nigeria, belonged to the Aduana Clan and not the Asona Clan, as falsely and blatantly scandalously claimed by Nana Boadu Ntiamoah. Then also, it is equally criminally outrageous for Nana Boadu Ntiamoah to date the Akyem-Abuakwa Liberation and Reformation and the Reconfiguration of the former Guan State, presently renamed Akuapem State or Okuapeman, as having begun as late or recently as 1828, which is the official date of the foundation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, instead of the officially established and generally agreed upon period between 1700 and 1730, when the King of Akyem-Abuakwa, Osagyefo Nana Ofori-Panyin, dispatched an army commanded by his younger brother, Osabarima Ofori-Kumaa, of Akyem-Akropong, to definitively halt the domination and the effective enslavement of the Guan by the Akwamu.

Ultimately, one cannot gainsay the imperative necessity for the contemporary reunification of the Great Akan, which quite laudably appears to be the overriding thesis of Nana Boadu Ntiamoah. But, of course, it also goes without saying and critically observing the fact that: “Unity or the Organic Reunification of the Great Akan Nations cannot be historically built or predicated on lies and strategically calculated falsehoods,” as Nana Boadu Ntiamoah sought to achieve on the Maame Grace-hosted REVELATIONS program, to the visible bewilderment of the program host. My one pertinent request is for Maame Grace to display her official or “School Name” on the chyron or the crawler at the bottom of the screen, on her morally, culturally and intellectually instructive All-Purpose program. And by the way, for his practically incontrovertible enlightenment: Among the Akan, especially the Asante, every town or village has somebody with the royal title of “Akwamuhene,” Commander of the Traditional Armed Forces, NOT a Debkyirahene. Does Nana Boadu Ntiamoah know the history behind this institutional establishment?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]