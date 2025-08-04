ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 04 Aug 2025 Politics

Mahama’s economy is only looking good on paper, not in pockets — Ahiagbah

Mahama’s economy is only looking good on paper, not in pockets — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has claimed that Ghanaians are not feeling the impact of the seemingly improved economy under President John Mahama.

According to him, despite the economy growing by over 5% in the first half of the year and the cedi appreciating significantly, these gains have not reflected in the lives of ordinary citizens.

In a social media post on Monday, August 4, Ahiagbah said Ghanaians are not interested in favourable economic figures if they do not lead to better living conditions.

“Mr. President, Ghana’s cost of living and unemployment continue to rise. We have not seen any measurable improvements in the real sector since you took office in January 2025.

“Halfway through the year, the headline news resulting from the Finance Minister’s mid-year review is a budget surplus. What Ghana truly needs is not just a surplus on paper, but a budget situation that leads to increased job opportunities and a lower cost of living. This is the sentiment on the street, Sir,” he wrote on X.

He continued, “The concerns of Ghanaians are aptly captured in a question posed by Professor Charles Ackah: What is the value of a budget surplus when unemployment is rising? Nurses and others are sitting at home jobless.”

Ahiagbah added, “Mr. President, people are not interested in how favourable the indicators appear on paper unless they translate into real jobs and an affordable cost of living. This was what you preached in 2024 — the basis for your victory. Therefore, the street asks for your government to deliver as promised.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mahama’s economy is only looking good on paper, not in pockets — Ahiagbah Mahama’s economy is only looking good on paper, not in pockets — Ahiagbah

1 hour ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Cocoa farmers must not accept this betrayal — Ahiagbah on new farmgate price

1 hour ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Dialysis machines will be the most common in Ghana within next three months — He...

1 hour ago

Over 120,000 applications received for Adwumawura programme — Opare Addo Over 120,000 applications received for Adwumawura programme — Opare Addo

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Expedite implementation of e-visa services — Mahama urges Foreign Affairs, Trans...

1 hour ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Gov’t to introduce cocoa tertiary scholarship scheme in 2026/27 academic year

1 hour ago

Why people with double piercings, tattoos, ‘K legs’ are not allowed in military — PRO explains Why people with double piercings, tattoos, ‘K legs’ are not allowed in military ...

3 hours ago

Highlife legend Daddy Lumba How four businessmen bought ‘extra time’ for Daddy Lumba — Blow by blow account ...

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong I forgive them all – Kennedy Agyapong opens up after NPP betrayal

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong I lost $25 million due to sabotage and cedi depreciation – Ken Agyapong

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line