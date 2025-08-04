Mahama’s economy is only looking good on paper, not in pockets — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has claimed that Ghanaians are not feeling the impact of the seemingly improved economy under President John Mahama.

According to him, despite the economy growing by over 5% in the first half of the year and the cedi appreciating significantly, these gains have not reflected in the lives of ordinary citizens.

In a social media post on Monday, August 4, Ahiagbah said Ghanaians are not interested in favourable economic figures if they do not lead to better living conditions.

“Mr. President, Ghana’s cost of living and unemployment continue to rise. We have not seen any measurable improvements in the real sector since you took office in January 2025.

“Halfway through the year, the headline news resulting from the Finance Minister’s mid-year review is a budget surplus. What Ghana truly needs is not just a surplus on paper, but a budget situation that leads to increased job opportunities and a lower cost of living. This is the sentiment on the street, Sir,” he wrote on X.

He continued, “The concerns of Ghanaians are aptly captured in a question posed by Professor Charles Ackah: What is the value of a budget surplus when unemployment is rising? Nurses and others are sitting at home jobless.”

Ahiagbah added, “Mr. President, people are not interested in how favourable the indicators appear on paper unless they translate into real jobs and an affordable cost of living. This was what you preached in 2024 — the basis for your victory. Therefore, the street asks for your government to deliver as promised.”