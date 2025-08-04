Gov't maintains syndicated loans for cocoa sector

The Mahama administration has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the use of syndicated loans to finance cocoa purchases for the 2025/2026 season, even as discussions continue with COCOBOD leadership to develop more sustainable financing alternatives for the sector.

For decades, Ghana has depended on syndicated loan arrangements with international banks to pre-finance the purchase of cocoa beans at the start of each season. This financing model has been crucial in maintaining cocoa production levels and supporting the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Ghanaian cocoa farmers.

Speaking at a press briefing following the announcement of the new producer price for cocoa on August 4, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson made it clear that despite increasing scrutiny over the long-term sustainability of this financing model, the current government would continue with the same approach used during the previous crop season.

“Nothing has changed, we will continue financing cocoa in the same way as it was financed in the last crop season [2024]. We’ll finance it as we financed the immediate past crop season,” he affirmed.

His statement comes amid heightened interest in reforming the financial structure of Ghana’s cocoa sector, particularly in light of evolving global financing trends and the need to insulate the industry from potential external shocks. While acknowledging the importance of exploring alternative funding mechanisms, Dr. Forson emphasised that the syndicated loan system remains the most viable approach for now, given its proven reliability.

The announcement followed a major policy move by the government, which significantly increased the producer price of cocoa. The new price for the 2025/2026 season was raised from US$3,100 to US$5,040 per tonne, marking a 62.58 percent increase in dollar terms — one of the highest single-season jumps in recent years.

This decision is expected to boost farmer morale, stimulate increased cocoa output, and reinforce Ghana’s global standing as a leading cocoa producer. It also signals the administration’s continued focus on strengthening agricultural value chains and ensuring that farmers receive a fair share of returns from global commodity markets.

As the government navigates the transition toward more sustainable financing strategies, it remains anchored in the current syndicated loan model, determined to balance fiscal prudence with immediate sectoral support.