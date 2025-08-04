Acne: More than a skin condition – A call to action for Ghana’s youth

Acne vulgaris is often dismissed as a rite of passage in adolescence, a temporary inconvenience that fades with age. Yet, my seven‑month study into its impact on Ghanaian adolescents and young adults reveals a far more troubling truth: acne is not simply a cosmetic issue but a pressing public health concern.

The Multifactorial Nature of Acne

Globally, acne affects nearly 85% of adolescents, and its burden is particularly pronounced in hot, humid climates such as Ghana’s. Research has shown that elevated temperatures, high humidity, and airborne particulate matter can increase sebum production and follicular occlusion, the cornerstones of acne pathogenesis.

The Harmattan winds, notorious for carrying dust and allergens, further irritate the skin and promote breakouts. At the same time, urbanisation has driven a dietary shift towards high‑glycaemic, processed foods—now well recognised in clinical studies as contributors to both the onset and severity of acne.

The Hidden Psychological Toll

The physical manifestations of acne are only half the story. In my research, the psychological impact proved even more profound. International studies echo these findings, reporting rates of depression and anxiety among acne patients that rival those of chronic illnesses such as asthma and diabetes.

In Ghana, young women bore the heaviest burden, with many describing a loss of self‑worth so severe that it affected academic performance, workplace productivity, and intimate relationships. Some even reported suicidal ideation—a harrowing reminder that untreated acne can be life‑threatening, not through physical complications but through psychological despair.

Stigma and Social Isolation

Cultural perceptions of acne compound this crisis. In some Ghanaian communities, acne continues to be associated with immorality, poor hygiene, or spiritual affliction. Such stigma fuels discrimination, bullying, and social exclusion, driving many sufferers to conceal their condition behind layers of heavy makeup or harmful skin‑lightening products.

A System in Crisis

The lack of dermatological resources exacerbates the problem. With fewer than 20 certified dermatologists for a population exceeding 33 million, Ghana’s ratio is far below the World Health Organisation’s recommendations.

Unsurprisingly, many individuals turn to informal vendors peddling steroid‑laden creams and hydroquinone products. Not only do these fail to treat acne, but they also cause irreversible skin damage, worsening hyperpigmentation and triggering steroid‑induced rosacea and other dermatoses.

A Call for Integrated Care

The evidence is clear: Ghana requires a new approach to acne care—one that is integrated, psychodermatologically informed, and culturally sensitive. Combining dermatology with mental health support, public education, and stricter regulation of harmful skincare products is essential.

International models, such as combined dermatology‑psychology clinics, have demonstrated measurable improvements in both treatment outcomes and patient quality of life. Ghana deserves no less.

The Summer Skin Project

It is in this context that I am launching the Summer Skin Project (#SummerSkinProjectSSP), a 12‑week initiative offering free dermatology consultations, discounted treatments in partnership with pharmaceutical companies, and tailored daily skincare routines.

Beyond treatment, this project aims to restore confidence, dignity, and hope. It is an invitation to young people to step out from behind filters and heavy makeup and reclaim their authentic selves.

Acne should no longer steal futures. It is time for Ghana to dismantle stigma, expand access to professional care, and recognise that healthy skin is not a luxury but a fundamental right.

By Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo (ISD member, EADV member, MBChB, MSc Dermatology, Advanced Cert-Dermpath, MBA)