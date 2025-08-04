Open Petition Against Predatory Digital Lending Practices In Ghana: A Case Study Of Moni Wave

TO: The Governor, Bank of Ghana, Accra, Ghana

CC: Ministry of Finance, Data Protection Commission, Ghana Police Service (Cyber Crime Unit), Ghana Association of Fintech Companies, Consumer Protection Agency, Media and Civil Society Organizations.

Background and Grounds for Petition

I write this petition as a concerned citizen, a columnist of ModernGhana, and victim of deceptive lending practices by a digital loan provider known as MONI WAVE, and to bring to your urgent attention the increasing abuse and exploitation of Ghanaian consumers by unregulated digital lending platforms operating via mobile applications.

Recently, I downloaded the MONI WAVE loan app, which falsely advertised loans between GHS¢ 6,000 and GH¢ 8,000 repayable over 180 days, with an interest rate of 0.1%. In practice, however, I was disbursed GH¢ 89 and required to repay GH¢ 134.41 within just 7 days, an effective interest rate of over 52%.

What followed was harassment, verbal abuse, and threats. A female staff of the company repeatedly called me, up to six times daily, insulting me and calling me a "thief." She threatened to publish my name and photos on social media, all because I questioned the misleading terms and expressed my intention to repay the loan in accordance with Bank of Ghana's sanctioned lending regulations.

Core Concerns

Misleading Advertising: These loan apps promote false interest rates and repayment terms to lure unsuspecting borrowers. Usurious Interest Rates: The actual cost of borrowing far exceeds legal and ethical lending standards set by the BoG. Unlawful Debt Collection Practices: Threats, defamation, and harassment are being used to recover loans. Privacy Violations: There is evidence that these apps harvest personal data from borrowers' phones without informed consent, threatening to publish private information as a coercive tactic. Lack of Regulatory Oversight: Many of these apps, including MONI WAVE, appear to operate without proper licensing or are circumventing existing regulatory frameworks.

Requests and Demands

That the Bank of Ghana investigates the operations of MONI WAVE and similar digital loan platforms for violations of lending and data protection laws. That a list of all BoG-licensed and approved digital lenders be published regularly for public guidance. That all predatory and unlicensed digital lenders be shut down and prosecuted under relevant laws. That borrowers who have been harassed or defamed by these lenders receive legal redress and protection. That a Digital Lending Consumer Charter be developed to regulate fair lending practices, debt collection, and privacy standards. That public education campaigns be launched to warn Ghanaians about such exploitative platforms.

Call to Action

I invite all affected borrowers who have suffered harassment or exploitation from MONI WAVE or any similar digital lender to join this petition by contacting me via WhatsApp. Please provide your full name, location and the name of the predator lender.

Together with civil society partners and legal support groups, a petition will be submitted to the Bank of Ghana and other relevant authorities, and push for the enforcement of ethical, transparent, and legal digital financial services in Ghana. Let us come together to put an end to financial abuse disguised as mobile lending. Of utmost importance, these lenders should be taxed like any company doing business in Ghana.

NOTE: As an essayist, I stimulate critical thinking, I give a voice to the voiceless, and I influence public opinion and policy, among others. I hold a conviction that “the essayist is the conscience of society”.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233550558008 / +233208282575

[email protected]