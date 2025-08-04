Local Government Minister commends Jospong Group for leadership in sanitation

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Honourable Ahmed Ibrahim, has commended the Jospong Group of Companies for its leadership in sanitation and its role in positioning Ghana as a hub for sustainable waste management on the African continent.

The Minister made the commendation during a courtesy call on him by a high-powered delegation from Zanzibar led by the Director of Planning, Policy and Research at the Office of the President of Zanzibar, Mr Abdullah Mgongo, and the Municipal Director of West B Municipal Council, Ms Sabra I. Machano.

The delegation was in the country to understudy the operations of the Jospong Group and visit its facilities in Ghana, specifically Zoomlion Ghana Limited, to tap into the company’s expertise in sustainable waste management solutions.

Alhaji Ibrahim, on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, while welcoming the delegation, assured them of Ghana’s readiness to support stronger intra-African collaboration in sanitation and environmental governance.

The leader of the delegation explained that the visit forms part of Zanzibar’s efforts to adopt tested, scalable models to address its growing urban waste challenge, and the Jospong model, developed in Ghana, stood out.

Mr Mgongo stressed that “We are deeply impressed by the systems we’ve seen here—from community-level waste collection to high-end processing facilities. It is clear that Jospong’s impact goes beyond sanitation; it drives job creation, environmental sustainability, and economic transformation.”

He lauded the Jospong Group, stressing, “What Jospong has achieved in Ghana is remarkable. We see a clear opportunity for partnership, especially as Zanzibar pushes forward with reforms in our municipal waste management strategies.”

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, told the Modern Ghana News that the visit and engagement align with Jospong’s Pan-African vision to champion sustainable urban development while creating thousands of green jobs.

He said the Jospong Group’s expansion strategy includes technical cooperation, public-private partnerships, and the development of localised infrastructure solutions tailored to each country’s needs.

Dr Agyepong stated, “The Zanzibar visit marks yet another milestone in Jospong’s growing influence on the continent and further cements its reputation as a reliable and visionary partner in Africa’s green transformation journey.

“Jospong Group of Companies, led by its flagship subsidiary, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has established itself as a benchmark for waste management in Africa.”

The delegation, as part of the visit, toured Zoomlion’s advanced waste management infrastructure—ranging from waste sorting and composting facilities to integrated recycling plants and landfill systems.