ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Local Government Minister commends Jospong Group for leadership in sanitation

By Francis Ameyibor
General News Local Government Minister commends Jospong Group for leadership in sanitation
MON, 04 AUG 2025

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Honourable Ahmed Ibrahim, has commended the Jospong Group of Companies for its leadership in sanitation and its role in positioning Ghana as a hub for sustainable waste management on the African continent.

The Minister made the commendation during a courtesy call on him by a high-powered delegation from Zanzibar led by the Director of Planning, Policy and Research at the Office of the President of Zanzibar, Mr Abdullah Mgongo, and the Municipal Director of West B Municipal Council, Ms Sabra I. Machano.

The delegation was in the country to understudy the operations of the Jospong Group and visit its facilities in Ghana, specifically Zoomlion Ghana Limited, to tap into the company’s expertise in sustainable waste management solutions.

Alhaji Ibrahim, on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, while welcoming the delegation, assured them of Ghana’s readiness to support stronger intra-African collaboration in sanitation and environmental governance.

The leader of the delegation explained that the visit forms part of Zanzibar’s efforts to adopt tested, scalable models to address its growing urban waste challenge, and the Jospong model, developed in Ghana, stood out.

Mr Mgongo stressed that “We are deeply impressed by the systems we’ve seen here—from community-level waste collection to high-end processing facilities. It is clear that Jospong’s impact goes beyond sanitation; it drives job creation, environmental sustainability, and economic transformation.”

He lauded the Jospong Group, stressing, “What Jospong has achieved in Ghana is remarkable. We see a clear opportunity for partnership, especially as Zanzibar pushes forward with reforms in our municipal waste management strategies.”

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, told the Modern Ghana News that the visit and engagement align with Jospong’s Pan-African vision to champion sustainable urban development while creating thousands of green jobs.

He said the Jospong Group’s expansion strategy includes technical cooperation, public-private partnerships, and the development of localised infrastructure solutions tailored to each country’s needs.

Dr Agyepong stated, “The Zanzibar visit marks yet another milestone in Jospong’s growing influence on the continent and further cements its reputation as a reliable and visionary partner in Africa’s green transformation journey.

“Jospong Group of Companies, led by its flagship subsidiary, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has established itself as a benchmark for waste management in Africa.”

The delegation, as part of the visit, toured Zoomlion’s advanced waste management infrastructure—ranging from waste sorting and composting facilities to integrated recycling plants and landfill systems.

84202545214-vaqdtgfssn-zanzibar-explores-zoomlion-model.jpeg

84202545224-g30n1r5edx-zanzibar-explores-zoomlion-model-.jpeg

84202545237-0g730m4yxt-zanzibar-explores-zoomlion-model6.jpeg

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah 'Posterity will be kind to Akufo-Addo' — NPP MP describes new cocoa farmgate pri...

4 hours ago

Hippos invade, terrorise fishing community in Oti Region Hippos invade, terrorise fishing community in Oti Region

4 hours ago

Mahama’s economy is only looking good on paper, not in pockets — Ahiagbah Mahama’s economy is only looking good on paper, not in pockets — Ahiagbah

4 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Cocoa farmers must not accept this betrayal — Ahiagbah on new farmgate price

4 hours ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Dialysis machines will be the most common in Ghana within next three months — He...

4 hours ago

Over 120,000 applications received for Adwumawura programme — Opare Addo Over 120,000 applications received for Adwumawura programme — Opare Addo

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Expedite implementation of e-visa services — Mahama urges Foreign Affairs, Trans...

4 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Gov’t to introduce cocoa tertiary scholarship scheme in 2026/27 academic year

4 hours ago

Why people with double piercings, tattoos, ‘K legs’ are not allowed in military — PRO explains Why people with double piercings, tattoos, ‘K legs’ are not allowed in military ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line