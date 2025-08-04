ModernGhana logo
Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy begins in Ghana

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
General News Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy begins in Ghana
MON, 04 AUG 2025

The Jospong Group of Companies, in collaboration with Komptech GmbH, has initiated a project dubbed “Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy” to train all district waste managers of Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Mr Jacob Kwaku Ladi, the Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy Project Manager, explained that the Jospong Group, through the international collaboration with Komptech GmbH, the Austrian Development Agency, the Technical University of Vienna and ICEP (a social impact NGO in Austria), acquired a grant to train and develop waste management experts in Ghana.

He stated that the project, which was launched in Accra last year, has already trained various levels of waste management professionals, including top executives and regional executives who received expert training by Komptech and a team from the Technical University of Vienna.

He said the training, which forms part of a series of capacity enhancement programmes targeted at developing waste management experts in Ghana, started in the Ashanti Region.

He said participants were trained on Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM), Circular Economy, Composting, Landfill Management & Emissions Treatment and Thermal Waste Recovery (Refuse Derived Fuel).

Mr Ladi pointed out that the participants, mainly from the Jospong Group, were equipped with skills development and field trips in Austria to serve as local trainers with the aim of scaling up the training and training all district-level-based waste managers nationwide.

He added that some members of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) will also be given the opportunity to participate in the future training.

Mr James Deku, a waste management trainer of the Academy, took the participants through the ISWM, circular economy, landfill management and emissions treatment.

Mr Isaac Awuah, also a trainer of the academy, taught the participants composting and thermal energy recovery.

Mr Alex Fordjour, Operations Assistant at the Nwabiagya Municipal Office, expressed his excitement for receiving such comprehensive training, which covers all the technical aspects of the work he undertakes at the district level.

“The training was insightful, and even though I hold a BSc in Environmental Science from KNUST, my classroom training was not as insightful as what I was taught by the trainers of the Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy,” he revealed.

“I look forward to implementing all the waste management strategies in my district and helping improve the public health in my community,” he added.

