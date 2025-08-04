ModernGhana logo
I forgive them all – Kennedy Agyapong opens up after NPP betrayal

  Mon, 04 Aug 2025
Kennedy AgyapongKennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong says he harbours no resentment toward the party bigwigs who turned their backs on him during his campaign to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ministers, MMDCEs, and national executives, many of whom he claims abandoned him out of fear of losing their positions, have now been met not with retaliation—but forgiveness.

In a reflective turn during his interview with Kwesi Pratt Jnr. on Pan African TV, Agyapong struck a notably different tone than his trademark fiery style.

While still sharp-tongued and boldly outspoken, he now carries the air of a man shaped by political defeat and personal growth.

“I forgive them,” he said plainly, referencing the internal pressure many in the party faced to oppose him. “They were threatened. Some feared they would lose their jobs.”

But for those who stood with him, Agyapong’s loyalty remains as firm as ever. He revealed that he has continued to care for injured or sidelined supporters—offering employment, covering medical expenses, and providing financial support.

For him, loyalty is a two-way street, and those who sacrificed for his campaign deserve more than empty words. “I believe in loyalty,” he said. “And when people are loyal to you, you must show them compassion.”

-mynewsgh

