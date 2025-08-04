I lost $25 million due to sabotage and cedi depreciation – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has opened up about the deep financial and political wounds he suffered in the lead-up to the 2022 NPP internal elections.

In an unfiltered interview with veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. on Pan African TV monitored by MyNewsGh, the outspoken businessman and politician recounted how a combination of internal party sabotage and economic turmoil cost him nearly $25 million, and perhaps more importantly, altered the course of his political ambitions.

He recalled that in March 2022, he had GH¢240 million across six banks, waiting for the green light on a government contract. At the time, with the cedi pegged at six to the dollar, that sum was worth around $40 million.

But by August that same year, the currency had depreciated so severely that the dollar equivalent of that same money dropped to just over $15 million.

Without touching a pesewa, Agyapong said he had lost close to $25 million due to depreciation alone.

The damage was compounded by the fact that he had already begun committing funds — such as a $100,000 advance payment for imported doors — only to be hit with tripled clearance costs by the time the goods arrived.

Agyapong is convinced that the contract delays were politically motivated. According to him, the moment he declared his intention to contest for the party’s flagbearership, unseen hands within the NPP began working to frustrate his business operations.

He described it as a calculated move to “collapse” his empire and break his momentum. He made it clear that it wasn’t just bad luck — it was sabotage.

-Mynewsgh