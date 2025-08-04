UDS student gets life imprisonment for murder

Salifu Nko-nya, a 20-year-old Computer Science student at the University for Development Studies (UDS), has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Tamale High Court presided over by Charles Acheampong after being found guilty of murdering a male colleague student over a female student.

The convict was the ex-boyfriend of the female student, who had ended their relationship and was in a new relationship with the deceased, Mohammed Zakiu Wunpini, a 19-year-old Pharmacy student of UDS.

The incident, which occurred in September 2024, sent shockwaves through the university community when students found the deceased's body in an uncompleted building close to the university.

When the incident happened last year, the family of the deceased believed their son was a victim of armed robbery. However, subsequent investigations identified Salifu Nko-nya as the perpetrator.

CCTV footage from a nearby house captured the incident, showing the victim being pursued into an uncompleted building, where he fell and was stabbed multiple times.

However, during investigation, the police found the deceased's phone under a bed in the convict's room. He claimed to have been keeping the deceased's phone for him when he was questioned.

A Senior State Attorney, Linda Anibrika, presented evidence from telecommunications companies indicating that Salifu Nko-nya took the deceased's phone, removed the SIM card, and inserted it into his own device to impersonate him shortly after the murder.

When the convict was asked how he got access to the deceased's phone, he indicated that he saw the deceased being chased by some persons and that the phone fell off the deceased's pocket and he took it.

The convict reportedly sent several messages to the deceased's family and friends, including one to a friend that he was in trouble and that some people wanted him dead.

He also impersonated the deceased and sent a break-up message to his ex-girlfriend explaining that he wanted her to also have a feel of a breakup experience.

The jury, after the entire proceeding, returned a 6:1 majority verdict, leading to the conviction and sentencing.

