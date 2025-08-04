"Oluwa has disappointed us" — Akyem Asene residents stage demo against NPP MP over 8years of neglect

Residents of Akyem Asene in the Eastern Region have staged a massive protest against their Member of Parliament, George Kwame Aboagye, popularly known as Oluwa, accusing him of deliberately sidelining the town in terms of development throughout his eight-year tenure.

Fuming over what they described as unequal distribution of development projects across the constituency, the residents claim Mr. Aboagye has executed 33 projects in Akyem Akroso, 14 in Manso, but only one in Asene — the largest and most populous community in the constituency.

Protest Hits the Streets

Over 1,000 residents poured onto the streets in a peaceful demonstration under the theme “Akyem Asene Deserves Better,” demanding accountability from the legislator. The crowd marched with placards bearing strong messages such as:

“Oluwa has disappointed us”

“Asene needs development not party politics”

“Oluwa's promises are empty”

“Promise made, promise broken”

“Think Asene, dream Asene”

“We want results not excuses”

The protest was closely monitored by some 50 police officers dispatched by the Oda Divisional Police Command, led by ACP Jeffrey Darko, to ensure order and safety.

Leadership Speaks Out

Key organisers of the protest — Michael Acquah (Secretary), I.K. Acheampong (Chairman), and Kenneth Oduro (PRO) — addressed the media, expressing the community’s deep frustration.

They accused the MP of abandoning crucial promises, including:

A health centre built on the former Asene Roman Catholic JHS sports field in 2020, with an assurance to replace the lost pitch with an AstroTurf at Asene Methodist Primary School. The field remains a weed-infested, abandoned site.

A steel bridge over the Adim stream, which was meant to link Asene to four nearby communities — never built.

Completion of a community library started by former MP Yaw Owusu-Boateng — still unfinished years later.

The demonstrators said during a recent meeting convened by ACP Jeffery Darko, the MP claimed he could no longer fulfill these promises because his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is now in opposition.

They therefore urged Mr. Aboagye to abandon the AstroTurf plan and instead restore the old playing field with natural grass so that local schools could resume sports activities, as no alternative field exists.