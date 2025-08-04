ModernGhana logo
NDC never asked any contractor to stop work like NPP did in 2017 — Roads Minister

  Mon, 04 Aug 2025
Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has categorically denied claims that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government ordered road contractors to halt work after taking office on January 7, 2025.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Class 93.1 FM’s Morning Show with Kwame Dwumoh Agyemang, Mr Agbodza drew a sharp distinction between the NDC’s approach and that of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Not a single contractor was asked to stop work when President John Mahama assumed office,” he stated, highlighting the Mahama administration’s focus on continuity and project completion.

The Minister criticised the NPP’s decision in 2017 to halt many ongoing road projects initiated under Mahama’s first term, ostensibly for contract validation. That action, he said, resulted in prolonged delays, cost overruns, and deterioration of vital road infrastructure, particularly cocoa roads and rural feeder roads.

“Many of these contracts were never re-awarded. Instead, they were left to rot, which severely impacted road conditions across the country,” Mr Agbodza lamented.

By contrast, the current administration, he explained, has adopted a clear policy to complete all viable ongoing projects. Contractors have been encouraged to continue work without interruption to ensure value for money and to prevent the waste that comes from abandoning partially completed infrastructure.

To reinforce this commitment, the Finance Ministry has allocated GHS 4 billion to settle outstanding arrears owed to contractors. Mr Agbodza confirmed that a significant number of contractors have already received payments, allowing them to resume and complete suspended works.

“This is about bringing relief to commuters and ensuring equity in road development,” the Minister said.

He also unveiled a shift in the NDC’s road infrastructure strategy—focusing more on expanding Ghana’s feeder road network to better serve rural and underserved communities, rather than concentrating only on high-profile urban highways.

According to him, this realignment is aimed at creating a more balanced national road system that prioritises access, development, and social equity.

Mr Agbodza reaffirmed the NDC government’s resolve to restore functionality and transparency to the road sector through strategic planning, timely disbursements, and a renewed commitment to national development.

