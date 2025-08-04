ModernGhana logo
Ghana-Nebraska Agribusiness Chamber deepens trade and innovation ties

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
MON, 04 AUG 2025

The Ghana-Nebraska Agribusiness Growth and Trade Relations Chamber has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the U.S. state of Nebraska, with renewed focus on agribusiness innovation, trade partnerships, and educational exchange.

Speaking at a high-level stakeholder engagement event in Accra, themed “Doing Business in America with Americans and in Ghana with Ghanaians,” Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation and co-founder of the Chamber, Alberta Nana Akyea Akosa, emphasised the Chamber’s growth trajectory and its evolving role as a driver of practical and mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Over the past three years, the Chamber has grown significantly,” she said. “Our flagship program an annual trade mission to Nebraska has created invaluable opportunities for our members in livestock, education, crop production, machinery, equipment, and agro-processing sectors.”

The stakeholder session, attended by more than 150 members and partners including a former Nebraska State Senator and officials from Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture, served as a platform to share insights and align strategies ahead of the third Ghana-Nebraska trade mission scheduled for September.

Ms. Akosa noted that while the Chamber had achieved considerable milestones, it was critical to address specific bottlenecks uncovered during previous visits, particularly in business-to-business matchmaking and communication.

“We realized last year that while the potential for partnerships is high, many businesses struggled to clearly communicate their needs, capacity, and goals,” she explained. “That’s why this year, we introduced this session to equip our members with the cultural and strategic insight needed to successfully engage with their American counterparts.”

She further clarified that the Chamber's agenda goes beyond facilitating outbound trade from Ghana, and now includes proactive efforts to encourage Nebraskan businesses and investors to explore opportunities in Ghana.

“It’s not a one-way street,” she said. “We are seeing growth, results, and fruitful conversations and now is the time to strengthen our foundation. We are actively encouraging Nebraskan stakeholders to invest and operate in Ghana.”

Ms. Akosa urged members to think beyond individual gain and toward collective impact, hinting at the Chamber’s plan to launch a cooperative agribusiness venture under its brand.

Highlighting the sustainability challenge in Ghana’s export sector, she emphasized the need for consistent volumes and quality. “If we export, we must do so sustainably and with consistency. This calls for collaboration not just as individual businesses, but as a united chamber.”

The event also spotlighted the Chamber’s thematic focus areas trade, livestock, and education.

“Education has been one of our strongest arms. We are piloting an undergraduate agribusiness program in Nebraska, and we aim to replicate this kind of structured collaboration across our other pillars as well,” she said.

Echoing her sentiments, former Nebraska State Senator and Chamber Co-Founder, Senator Ken Schilz, praised the depth of the Ghana-Nebraska relationship, underscoring the importance of trust, innovation, and long-term commitment.

“It’s all about relationships,” Schilz remarked, recounting his experience as Chair of the Agriculture Committee in the Nebraska Legislature. “A pivotal moment was when a Ghanaian delegation visited the Agriculture Committee office in Nebraska. That simple visit opened the door for future exchanges and created a foundation for deeper engagement.”

Schilz emphasized that the Chamber was founded to demystify the business landscape in both countries and make agribusiness and trade opportunities more accessible to Ghanaians and Nebraskans alike.

He noted that while Nebraska is globally recognized for its large-scale agricultural technology, the Chamber is now working to adapt such technologies to suit the unique conditions of Ghanaian farms.

“A lot of our equipment in the U.S. is massive, but we’re now working with engineers to design smaller, more adaptable machines easier to repair and maintain, and tailored to the realities on the ground in Ghana,” he explained.

Several American companies, he added, are already developing and testing such machinery with plans to bring them to market in Ghana soon.

Beyond machinery, Schilz emphasized that the Chamber aims to build enduring relationships in education, trade, and investment all guided by mutual benefit and shared purpose.

“This isn’t something where you just sign on the dotted line and it happens,” he said. “It takes ongoing effort, trust, and a shared vision.”

