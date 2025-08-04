Ofankor-Nsawam road contractor paid GHS400 million; significant work expected this week — Agbodza

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, says the contractor working on the Ofankor-Nsawam road dualisation project has been paid GHS400 million to resume work.

The $340 million project, which had stalled for months and triggered protests from road users, is expected to see major progress beginning this week.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues show on Sunday, August 3, Mr Agbodza, who is also the MP for Adaklu, said the contractor had earlier abandoned the site due to non-payment by the previous government.

“You saw the number of threats and the eventual demonstration about the Ofankor-Nsawam road. It is a project awarded at the cost of about $340 million on the GoG budget in dollars. The contractor did some work, raised a certificate for $77 million, and was not paid. So he basically, more or less, packed off the site,” he said.

Mr Agbodza said the public frustration was understandable, but clarified that the delays were mainly due to outstanding payments inherited from the former administration.

“The public doesn’t understand that it is simply because the previous government did not pay the bill. So we take over power, and in a few months, we are expected to pay the $77 million which is money due the contractor,” he explained.

The Minister further revealed that Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has now begun releasing funds to the contractor.

“So without a doubt, I’m expecting that the contractor’s activity on site will scale up significantly from this week, because he has received some money. I know some contractors have received nothing and are still on site working,” Mr Agbodza stated.