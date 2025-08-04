DStv pricing: Gov’t must demand a breakdown of MultiChoice’s cost package — Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on government to demand full transparency from MultiChoice Ghana by requesting a breakdown of its subscription cost structure.

According to him, rather than the public back-and-forth between MultiChoice and Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George, a structured meeting should be held to allow for good-faith negotiations based on verifiable financial data.

“The Ministry of Communication could convene a structured meeting at which Multichoice would disclose its cost build-up—content licensing, currency hedging, local operations—and compare cross-market pricing,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, August 4.

A week-long ultimatum has been issued by the minister, asking MultiChoice Ghana to reduce its DStv prices to reflect the cedi’s appreciation or have its operating licence suspended by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

In a statement dated August 3 and signed by its Managing Director, Alex Okyere, MultiChoice Ghana noted that reducing the prices in the manner proposed by the minister is not tenable.

However, the policy advisor argued that true accountability would come not from ultimatums but from open engagement backed by facts.

He urged government to set up a transparent, multi-stakeholder market review, involving regulators, operators, consumers, and content providers.

“It must require Multichoice Ghana to submit a full, audited breakdown of its package costs,” he stressed.

The IMANI boss cited content licensing fees, currency hedging costs, and operational expenses as key components to scrutinise.