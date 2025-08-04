ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 04 Aug 2025 Headlines

DStv pricing: Gov’t must demand a breakdown of MultiChoice’s cost package — Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin CudjoeFounding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on government to demand full transparency from MultiChoice Ghana by requesting a breakdown of its subscription cost structure.

According to him, rather than the public back-and-forth between MultiChoice and Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George, a structured meeting should be held to allow for good-faith negotiations based on verifiable financial data.

“The Ministry of Communication could convene a structured meeting at which Multichoice would disclose its cost build-up—content licensing, currency hedging, local operations—and compare cross-market pricing,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, August 4.

A week-long ultimatum has been issued by the minister, asking MultiChoice Ghana to reduce its DStv prices to reflect the cedi’s appreciation or have its operating licence suspended by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

In a statement dated August 3 and signed by its Managing Director, Alex Okyere, MultiChoice Ghana noted that reducing the prices in the manner proposed by the minister is not tenable.

However, the policy advisor argued that true accountability would come not from ultimatums but from open engagement backed by facts.

He urged government to set up a transparent, multi-stakeholder market review, involving regulators, operators, consumers, and content providers.

“It must require Multichoice Ghana to submit a full, audited breakdown of its package costs,” he stressed.

The IMANI boss cited content licensing fees, currency hedging costs, and operational expenses as key components to scrutinise.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

25 minutes ago

MultiChoice treating Ghanaians unfairly—West Africa CUTS Director joins calls for accountability MultiChoice treating Ghanaians unfairly—West Africa CUTS Director joins calls fo...

33 minutes ago

FDA shuts down production of Tasty Tom Tomato mix over serious safety violations FDA shuts down production of Tasty Tom Tomato mix over serious safety violations

33 minutes ago

Fire guts Madina Redco structures as firefighters battle blaze for over an hour Fire guts Madina Redco structures as firefighters battle blaze for over an hour

33 minutes ago

Bawumia pushes for state funeral to honour Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy Bawumia pushes for state funeral to honour Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy

1 hour ago

Fire guts at Accra Tourist Information Centre Fire guts at Accra Tourist Information Centre

1 hour ago

Ofankor-Nsawam road contractor paid GHS400 million; significant work expected this week — Agbodza Ofankor-Nsawam road contractor paid GHS400 million; significant work expected th...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Attacks on journalists: Take decisive actions against perpetrators — African Edi...

1 hour ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe DStv pricing: Gov’t must demand a breakdown of MultiChoice’s cost package — Fran...

20 hours ago

Ace Ankomah goes after Kevin Taylor with judgment in GH¢2.95m defamation suit Ace Ankomah goes after Kevin Taylor with judgment in GH¢2.95m defamation suit

20 hours ago

I no longer identify as Nigerian — Badenoch I no longer identify as Nigerian — Badenoch

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line