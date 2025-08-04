Five years after the Beirut port explosion justice and recovery remain elusive

The struggle for justice and rebuilding drags on as Lebanon deals with the lasting impact of the 2020 Beirut port explosion.

Five years have passed since the devastating explosion at Beirut's port on 4 August 2020, and for many Lebanese people, the trauma remains painfully raw.

The blast, caused by the detonation of hundreds of tonnes of poorly stored ammonium nitrate, killed 235 people, injured over 6,500, and ripped through vast swathes of the capital, destroying homes, businesses, and historic neighbourhoods.

Described as one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in human history, the tragedy left Beirut in ruins and its people in shock. Yet, five years on, justice has not been served, the truth remains murky, and rebuilding efforts are far from complete.

Search for accountability

From the outset, the investigation has faced relentless political obstruction. The first judge tasked with the case, Fadi Sawan, was removed in early 2021 after charging two former ministers – Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zeaïter – both close allies of powerful political figures.

His successor, Judge Tarek Bitar, has shown determination to press on despite enormous pressure. He upheld the charges and issued arrest warrants for numerous politicians, officials, and port employees.

However, Bitar's efforts have sparked fierce resistance, particularly from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, who claim the probe is politically motivated.

This culminated in armed clashes during a protest in October 2021, tragically echoing Lebanon's civil war. Since then, dozens of legal appeals have been filed to stall the investigation, with the process grinding to a near halt for over a year.

There is now renewed hope. Since January 2025, under a new government less beholden to political factions, Bitar has resumed his work.

With support from the current prosecutor, several fresh arrest warrants have been issued. There are signs that an indictment could finally be issued before the year's end, potentially paving the way for long-awaited trials.

Rebuilding against the odds

Justice is not the only thing that's stalled – so too has reconstruction. In neighbourhoods like Gemmayzé and Mar Mikhaël, once vibrant cultural and commercial hubs, rebuilding has been slow and sporadic.

The ambiguity surrounding the cause of the explosion has left insurance payouts in limbo.

Whether the blast is classified as an accident or a terrorist act significantly affects compensation – delays that have left thousands in financial uncertainty.

Added to this is the collapse of the Lebanese state. Bankrupt, politically paralysed, and deeply mistrusted by international donors, the government has failed to lead a proper reconstruction effort.

Corruption and incompetence have blocked plans and funding, and no cohesive state-led strategy has been implemented.

But amidst the frustration, there is resilience. Many residents and small business owners, refusing to be defeated by bureaucracy or despair, have pressed on with rebuilding on their own, relying on community solidarity and limited private support.

Lebanon is no stranger to hardship. Yet five years since the port disaster, the lack of closure continues to cast a long shadow over the country.

(With RFI French and Beirut correspondent Paul Khalifeh)