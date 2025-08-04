MultiChoice treating Ghanaians unfairly—West Africa CUTS Director joins calls for accountability

The West African Regional Director of CUTS International, Appiah Kusi Adomako, has slammed pay-TV giant MultiChoice Ghana for what he describes as “unfair and exploitative” treatment of Ghanaian subscribers, urging stronger consumer protection laws and competitive market reforms to rein in the company’s dominance.

Adomako’s criticism comes amid a heated standoff between Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George and MultiChoice Ghana, over what the Minister has called “unjustifiable” subscription fees. The Minister has since issued an ultimatum giving the operator until August 7 to reduce prices or face suspension of its broadcasting licence.

Appearing on Channel One’s Newsroom on Sunday, August 3, Adomako said that while the Minister’s action is bold, the underlying problems run deeper and reflect systemic market abuse.

“MultiChoice has not demonstrated good faith to Ghanaians. When you are a subscriber to the MultiChoice service and experience a network problem that cannot be resolved remotely, and you call MultiChoice, they will provide you with the number of a third-party agent to come and fix it for you. Once the person comes, you pay the person, and that is very wrong,” he said.

He added that this arrangement violates the fundamental consumer protection rule known as the “benefit and burden” principle.

“In law, we have what we call the ‘benefit and burden’ principle. He who enjoys the benefit must also enjoy the burden. I pay a monthly subscription to you, so if there is a problem, you should be paying whoever comes, not me, the subscriber,” he stressed.

Adomako attributed the persistence of such practices to MultiChoice’s near-monopoly in the pay-TV market, calling the environment “uncompetitive and exploitative.” He argued that Ghana must urgently introduce robust competition and consumer protection frameworks to prevent such abuses.

“And all of these things are happening because of the monopoly and the dominance that is in this market. In the short to medium terms, we should get our consumer protection laws and competition laws in place so that some of these things can be curtailed,” he said.

While warning that abrupt regulatory action such as revoking licences could scare off investors, Adomako maintained that Ghana must not compromise the rights of consumers in the name of foreign investment.

He urged the government to focus on building a balanced regulatory environment—one that encourages competition, holds dominant players accountable, and ensures that consumers receive fair value for money.