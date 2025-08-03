Kennedy Agyapong-Dr. Bawumia's NPP.: Liked and Disliked

Ghana stands at a critical crossroads, where the legacy of leadership and the future of national development are being fiercely debated. While President John Mahama continues to embody and advance the visionary ideals of Kwame Nkrumah—through infrastructure, education, and Pan-African unity—many Ghanaians remain disillusioned by the governance style of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia. The economic hardship, corruption, and arrogance witnessed during their tenure have left deep scars. Kennedy Agyapong, though a prominent figure within the NPP, faces mixed public sentiment—especially after endorsing Dr. Bawumia, whose economic promises have not matched reality. As Ghana looks ahead to 2028, the question remains: will the nation choose continuity through ethical leadership, or return to a style of governance that many feel betrayed their hopes?

Kennedy Agyapong remains a polarizing figure in Ghanaian politics. While some admire his boldness and entrepreneurial success, many Ghanaians harbor deep resentment toward him—not necessarily for who he is, but for what he represents within the New Patriotic Party (NPP). His endorsement of Dr. Bawumia as the best candidate for Ghana, despite widespread economic hardship under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, has intensified public frustration.

Dr. Bawumia was once hailed as an economic savior, especially after his famous “75 economic questions” aimed at then-Vice President Amissah-Arthur. His statement—“If the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you”—became a national mantra. Yet, under his own leadership, those same fundamentals crumbled, exposing the economy to inflation, debt, and instability. Ghanaians felt betrayed, disillusioned, and burdened by corruption, over-borrowing, and the high cost of living.

Figures like Wontumi and Abronye added fuel to the fire with their contemptuous insults toward NDC personalities. Even NPP’s Afenyo-Markin recently prayed for humility among party members—a tacit admission of arrogance within the party. The public’s anger is not just political; it’s emotional and personal.

Kennedy’s Role and Redemption. Kennedy Agyapong’s victory in the NPP primaries could have been a chance to unify the party. But unless he distances himself from the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia legacy and presents a bold, transparent plan to investigate corruption and restore integrity, many Ghanaians will continue to associate him with the same “Nana norms” they reject.

Kennedy Agyapong’s recent apology to President Mahama, in which he acknowledged that his past attacks were fueled by partisan politics rather than personal animosity, marks an unexpected change in tone. Still, many remain skeptical about the sincerity behind this shift, questioning whether it is driven by political strategy rather than genuine remorse.

Mahama’s Ethical Leadership and Nkrumah’s Vision

In contrast, President John Mahama is widely respected for his ethical leadership and developmental focus. His governance reflects Kwame Nkrumah’s vision for Ghana through:

Infrastructure-Led Industrialization: Markets, hospitals, roads, and housing projects that echo Nkrumah’s industrial legacy.

Long-Term National Planning: A unified development roadmap that transcends political cycles.

Pan-African Ideals: Advocacy for regional integration and economic independence.

Institutional Respect: Honoring Nkrumah’s legacy and promoting social equity.

Education and Empowerment: Expanding schools, vocational training, and civic education.

Mahama’s return is seen by many as a blessing—a chance to restore dignity, unity, and progress. His leadership is not just about politics; it’s about purpose.

The 2028 Verdict

Ghanaians are asking: Do we return to the NPP style of leadership under Nana Addo and Bawumia, or do we embrace the ethical, visionary leadership of Mahama and the NDC-Kwame Nkrumah’s vision of development?

Unless Kennedy Agyapong can prove he stands for a new dream—not the continuation of past failures—he may struggle to win national trust. Ghana needs leaders who heal, not divide; who build, not boast.

In the eyes of many Ghanaians, President Mahama represents a return to visionary leadership rooted in national pride, strategic planning, and social equity. His efforts to revive Nkrumah’s dream are not just symbolic—they are practical steps toward a self-reliant and united Ghana. Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Bawumia must confront the legacy of their party’s governance and the public’s demand for accountability. If Kennedy truly seeks to lead, he must distance himself from the failures of the past and offer a bold, transparent plan to restore trust. Until then, the NDC under Mahama remains the beacon of hope for a nation yearning for ethical leadership and meaningful progress.

By Gaddiel R. Ackah.

[email protected]

Gaddiel R. Ackah is a distinguished social advocate and thought leader whose work champions economic independence and ethical leadership. U.S. Navy Veteran Based in the United States. With a background that spans education, business, military service, creative arts and governance, he brings a multifaceted perspective to transformative change. His commitment to empowering individuals and communities has made him a powerful voice in both national and global development conversations.

As the author of numerous inspirational and leadership-focused books, Gaddiel shares timeless principles for personal growth, civic responsibility, and spiritual resilience. His publications include:

With every word and initiative, Gaddiel Ackah continues to challenge conventions, shape character, and inspire a new generation of leaders.