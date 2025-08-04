Fire guts Madina Redco structures as firefighters battle blaze for over an hour

A raging inferno tore through a cluster of makeshift wooden and metal structures near the Madina Redco Flats on Sunday, August 3, leaving behind a trail of destruction and heavy losses.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that it received a distress call at 12:36 p.m. The first fire engine from the Madina Fire Station arrived swiftly at 12:40 p.m., just four minutes after the alert. However, due to the intensity of the blaze, reinforcements were quickly summoned from the Legon, Abelemkpe, and GNFS Headquarters stations—raising the total number of fire engines at the scene to five.

The fire, which engulfed numerous structures serving both residential and commercial purposes, also destroyed utility poles and goods belonging to local traders. Witnesses reported intense heat and towering smoke plumes as firefighters battled to keep the flames from spreading further into the surrounding community.

By 1:56 p.m., GNFS teams had successfully brought the fire under control. Firefighters then transitioned to overhauling operations—methodically dousing smouldering embers to prevent a reignition.

Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigators are currently working to determine what sparked the destructive blaze.