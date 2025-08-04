Bawumia pushes for state funeral to honour Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the government to honour the late highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, with a full state funeral, citing his unmatched influence on Ghanaian music and culture.

Dr Bawumia made the heartfelt appeal during a condolence visit to the family of the iconic musician, where he paid glowing tribute to Lumba’s lifelong contribution to the nation’s creative industry.

“Lumba was such a great musician and his impact has been so great. He was so deep,” Dr Bawumia said, pointing to the emotional and cultural depth of the singer’s music, which has resonated deeply with Ghanaians across multiple generations.

Emphasising that Lumba’s work extended far beyond entertainment, Dr Bawumia said the musician's lyrics and persona helped define Ghana’s modern identity and social narratives. According to him, such a legacy deserves national honour beyond just popular acclaim.

“This is a national funeral, and I want to plead for a state burial and a state funeral for him,” Dr Bawumia declared, urging the state to formally recognise Lumba’s cultural significance.

He added that regardless of an official designation, the public’s overwhelming grief and admiration for Daddy Lumba already constitute a de facto national tribute. “But the truth is that whether he is granted state funeral or not, it is going to be a state funeral. Ghanaians are according him his deserved national recognition.”

Dr Bawumia’s visit was backed by a delegation of New Patriotic Party (NPP) leaders, including Members of Parliament and party executives from both regional and constituency levels.

Daddy Lumba, whose career spanned more than four decades, remains one of Ghana’s most revered highlife musicians. Known for his poetic lyrics, emotional delivery, and genre-shaping innovations, he earned a place in the hearts of millions and became a cultural icon in his own right.