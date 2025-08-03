Trump’s Ego Is Undermining America’s Global Standing

When history finally turns its eyes on Donald J. Trump’s presidency, especially this second term, there will be a long chapter devoted to how a single man’s ego, unchecked and overfed, managed to corrode one of the most powerful tools in America’s foreign policy arsenal: its global influence. While the world is becoming more complex, more dangerous and more interconnected, President Trump is playing a game of personal grievance and self-admiration. And it’s costing the United States more than prestige; it’s costing it power.

It is no longer simply about controversial tweets or strange outbursts at rallies. What we are witnessing now is the unraveling of decades of diplomatic architecture. And Trump is not just asleep at the wheel; he is actively pulling the controls off the dashboard.

A President Who Doesn’t Understand Power

In the realm of international relations, power isn’t just about the number of tanks or fighter jets a country owns. It’s about the ability to persuade, to inspire, to lead. This is what scholars call “soft power”, the power to shape preferences and influence others through culture, political values and foreign policy.

The United States has long mastered this. Through institutions like the Peace Corps, USAID and Voice of America (VOA), the US didn’t just tell the world what it stood for; it showed it. But in Trump’s world, where loyalty is more important than logic and optics matter more than outcomes, these pillars of American diplomacy are being torn down without a second thought.

The recent shuttering of USAID offices and the gutting of VOA are glaring examples of a President who mistakes influence for applause. Trump’s decisions aren’t guided by strategy; they’re driven by ego. If something doesn’t feed his image or flatter his narrative, it becomes a target.

This shallow grasp of international strategy is leaving allies confused, adversaries emboldened and Americans isolated.

Allies Are Watching, and Walking Away

Trump’s America First mantra has become a euphemism for America Alone. From NATO to the United Nations, long-standing alliances are fraying. Not because America is weak, but because its leader is unpredictable, unreliable and increasingly unhinged in the eyes of global observers.

When Trump dismisses the concerns of NATO partners, withdraws from key international agreements and praises autocrats while bullying democratically elected leaders, the world takes note. Leadership is not about being loudest in the room; it’s about being consistent, dependable and principled.

Under Trump, the US has become none of these things. The damage is not hypothetical; it’s happening in real time. The EU is exploring deeper military cooperation without the US. Japan and South Korea are growing nervous about the reliability of American support. African nations, long courted by China, now see little reason to look towards Washington for support when Trump refers to their countries with vulgar disdain.

A Sycophantic Inner Circle

One might wonder: where are the seasoned diplomats, the national security professionals, the policy experts? Where are the voices of reason? The truth is that many have been silenced or pushed out. Trump surrounds himself not with thinkers, but with cheerleaders; men and women whose primary qualification is their willingness to praise him.

The price of dissent in Trump’s orbit is high. Ask former defense secretaries, national security advisors or even career diplomats. Speak out, and you’re gone. So, instead of honest counsel, Trump is fed a steady diet of flattery and manipulated data that conforms to his worldview.

But this is not just bad for him; it’s dangerous for the country. No president knows everything. That’s why wise leaders rely on experts, debate and contrary opinions. But Trump isn’t interested in wisdom; he’s obsessed with loyalty. And that obsession is blinding him to reality.

America needs its diplomats to be brave. It needs its military leaders, its intelligence community and even its Republican lawmakers to stand up, not just to whisper disagreement behind closed doors, but to publicly challenge decisions that are pushing the US toward isolations, irrelevance and possibly conflict.

The Decline of American Credibility

The credibility of the United States has always been its greatest asset. Whether in war or peace, when America made a promise, people listened. But credibility is built slowly and lost quickly. Trump, in just a few years, has turned the word of the United States into a question mark.

From pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal to abandoning the Kurds in Syria, Trump has sent one clear message: America can’t be trusted. Agreements signed by one administration are torn up by the next. Commitments made in public are contradicted on X. Strategy is replaced by spontaneity. And the world adjusts accordingly.

Rivals like Russia and China are gleefully filling the vacuum. Where America once led, others now maneuver. Where the US once shaped narratives through values and culture, it now barks orders that are ignored.

This is not how a global leader behaves. This is how a confused, paranoid regime acts in decline.

Waking Up from the Political Slumber

It is time for those in Trump’s inner circle, and even outside it, to stop tiptoeing. This is not about politics anymore. It is about national interest, global stability and historical legacy.

There must be voices loud enough to pierce the bubble Trump has built around himself. The Secretary of State, the National Security Advisor, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and respected figures in the Republican Party must step up. Silence is complicity. Flattery is betrayal. And cowardice is no longer an option.

It’s not too late to salvage American leadership, but it requires courage. Not military courage, but moral courage; the courage to tell the President he is wrong. The courage to insist on strategy over spectacle, and on global partnerships over petty rivalries. Trump must be told the truth: He is losing America the world.

The Way Forward

Restoring American global leadership will not be easy. Trust, once broken, takes years to rebuild. But it starts with honesty, about the world, about America’s role in it and about the man who currently leads it.

There must be a recommitment to diplomacy. Reinvestment in institutions like USAID and VOA isn’t just about programmes; it’s about values. It’s about letting the world know that America still cares, still leads and still stands for something greater than the whims of one man.

There must be humility. Power does not come from bluster; it comes from respect. And respect must be earned again through consistent leadership and principled action.

There must be accountability. Those who have enabled this decline cannot simply walk away unscathed. The public, the press and history must hold them to account. Not for vengeance, but for clarity.

And there must be vision. The next generation of American leaders; Democrat, Republican or Independent, must learn from these years. Never again should one man’s ego be allowed to bulldoze the pillars of American influence.

Conclusion

Donald Trump is not a strategist. He is not a diplomat. He is not a student of history or an architect of peace. He is a showman; one whose ego has been allowed to substitute for expertise. And in a world that demands leadership, that substitution is proving catastrophic.

The United States doesn’t just need a new policy; it needs a new posture. It needs to stand up, speak clearly and lead again. But that won’t happen until those around Trump find the courage to challenge him, not because they hate him, but because they love their country more than his approval.

The time for quiet frustration is over. The stakes are too high. America’s future as a global leader depends on what happens now, not in the next election, but in the next decisions. And history is watching.

The writer is a journalist and international affairs columnist with a focus on geopolitics, education policy and the future of journalism. He is also a journalism educator with a PhD in Journalism. He is a member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), the Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ) and the African Journalism Education Network (AJEN). Contact: [email protected]