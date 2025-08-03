The Big Push Vision of Prez Mahama. “Mahama Can. Mahama Will. Mahama Does.”

Let’s help push the Big Push Vision. This is a transformational agenda aimed at reigniting Ghana’s progress through inclusive, accountable, and innovation-driven leadership. This blueprint identifies key sectors ripe for reform and outlines actionable strategies to combat systemic challenges, restore public trust, and unite the nation in purpose. Each initiative reflects a commitment to justice, equity, and sustainable development—anchored in the belief that when leadership rises to the occasion, the people thrive.

Accelerated Infrastructure Development and Job Creation. Ghana’s economic future hinges on modern, reliable infrastructure. The Big Push demands a comprehensive rollout of roads, bridges, railway systems, and intercity transport hubs. Employing youth in 24/7 rotational shifts across construction sites will reduce unemployment while fueling national pride. Communities will thrive with accessible transport, and ancillary markets—food vendors, suppliers, service workers—will flourish around job sites. The ripple effect of infrastructure goes beyond movement; it opens up economies and integrates regions. Infrastructure must not be a seasonal effort but a relentless engine of nation-building. Let work begin across the country at a time to get more of the youth employed.

Establishment of Cement, Iron Rod and Building Materials Industries. To achieve sustainable development, Ghana must invest in local production of critical building materials such as cement, iron rods, tiles, and bricks. Subsidizing material costs and offering incentives to local entrepreneurs will scale factories nationwide. Not only will this make construction affordable, but it will also stimulate real estate, retail, and industrial expansion. The government can fund research centers focused on material innovation, tapping into local raw resources. Mass production drives down cost—and a nation that builds for itself builds with confidence.

Health Sector Improvement. Health is wealth, and Ghana’s vision must prioritize equitable healthcare access. By expanding hospitals, clinics, and emergency centers across districts, healthcare becomes localized and immediate. Digitizing patient records and investing in mobile health clinics will bridge rural gaps. Nurses awaiting appointments must be swiftly recruited into these new facilities. Specialized centers for maternal health, mental wellness, and chronic disease management should be built. A healthy population is a productive one—and the Big Push must put lives before profits.

Education and Skills Development. Ghana’s education must be a development engine—not just a certificate factory. The focus should shift from memorization to innovation. Schools must introduce vocational labs, problem-solving hubs, and STEM clusters in every region. Revamped curriculum should integrate civic leadership, entrepreneurship, and creative arts. Students must graduate with market-ready skills and nation-minded vision. Skills development centers should be attached to industrial parks for practical learning. Education must become a living tool—not a distant ideal—and every child must be trained to think, build, and lead.

Environmental Sustainability and National Mining Strategy. Illegal mining threatens Ghana’s water bodies, forests, and communities. The solution is a government-led mining company with clear environmental standards and profit reinvestment into infrastructure. This will absorb illicit operators and redirect efforts toward national interest. In addition, solar farms, clean waste systems, reforestation programs, and green city planning must be instituted. Every major project must undergo environmental impact review. Ghana must grow—but never at the cost of the soil that gave it birth.

Economic Diversification for Resilience. A diversified economy is a resilient economy. Ghana must move beyond dependence on cocoa and gold by investing in agribusiness, ICT, renewable energy, cultural tourism, and light manufacturing. Export crops should expand to shea, cashew, pineapple, and medicinal herbs. Tech incubators should be built in universities and communities. Agriculture powered by smart irrigation and drone surveillance can modernize food systems. A multi-industry Ghana attracts global investment and withstands international shocks.

Ending Dumsor and Powering Productivity. Electricity isn’t a luxury—it’s the backbone of development. The Akosombo Dam’s potential must be fully optimized and supplemented with solar parks, wind farms, and bioenergy from agricultural waste. District-level microgrids can serve as backup for industries and hospitals. A national power audit must be conducted to phase out inefficiencies. Energy must be uninterrupted, affordable, and scalable—because development dies in the dark, but thrives in the light.

Revival of Abandoned Projects and Industrial Expansion. Reviving stalled government projects is fiscally responsible and logistically strategic. These abandoned sites—hospitals, schools, factories—must be audited, completed, and integrated into the national development map. Beyond revival, industrial zones should house clothing factories, tech assembly plants, and food processing centers. This will absorb labor, energize exports, and reduce overreliance on imports. Ghana’s built environment must reflect its ambitions.

Reduction of Import Duties and Growth of Automotive Access. Excessive import duties restrict mobility and affordability. Lowering tariffs on vehicles and machinery can stimulate auto ownership, drive commerce, and reduce overcrowding in public transport. More cars lead to expanded fuel demand, better distribution networks, and increased road safety due to vehicle quality upgrades. This policy must be matched with strict emissions standards and urban planning to manage congestion. A mobile population is a thriving population.

Empowering the Police Force to Restore Discipline and Safety. A modern, accountable police force is crucial to building safe and law-abiding communities across Ghana. To tackle rising nuisances—including human trafficking, land disputes, and street crime—the police must undergo comprehensive reform. Training programs should emphasize professional ethics, human rights, and community engagement to replace fear-based enforcement with service-centered leadership. Technology must be integrated into daily policing, including body cameras, digital reporting platforms, and AI-powered crime mapping to enhance transparency and effectiveness. To strengthen national unity, police recruitment must actively include youth from every region and ethnic background—building trust and representation in law enforcement. When the police are empowered with integrity and innovation, they become true protectors of peace and order.

Revitalizing the Judiciary for Justice and National Confidence. An independent and efficient judiciary lies at the heart of democracy and development. Justice must be swift, impartial, and accessible to all—regardless of economic status or geographic location. Fast-track courts specializing in anti-corruption and public accountability must be established, backed by digital case tracking to reduce delays and eliminate backlog. Judicial appointments should be based on merit, transparency, and ethical credentials to ensure neutrality and restore public faith in legal institutions. Legal aid systems must be expanded, especially for rural and underserved communities, allowing citizens to fight injustice, defamation, and systemic bias. A revitalized judiciary can anchor Ghana’s progress by upholding fairness, protecting rights, and confronting corruption head-on.

Eliminating Tribalism to Build National Unity. Tribalism is not just a social issue—it’s a developmental barrier that fractures national identity and fuels harmful defamation. Ghana must rise above division and embrace unity through purposeful civic education, beginning in classrooms, national media, and leadership training. Intertribal festivals, youth exchange programs, and community integration initiatives should be promoted across regions to encourage cultural respect and collaboration. National development projects should reflect shared ownership, not ethnic boundaries. Leaders who incite division must be held legally accountable under national security laws. Ghana’s true strength lies in its diversity—unified under one purpose, one destiny, and one citizenship. When tribalism fades, patriotism and progress flourish.

A Future We Build Together

The Big Push Vision represents more than a development agenda—it’s a vow to reshape Ghana into a nation where justice prevails, unity thrives, and opportunity is accessible to all. Through courageous leadership, strengthened institutions, and active civic participation, President John Mahama charts a clear course toward national renewal. Progress demands collective effort—from every region, sector, and generation. When we rise together with intention and belief, Ghana flourishes. This is our shared mandate. Mahama Can. Mahama Help. Mahama Will Do.

God Bless Ghana.

By Gaddiel R. Ackah.

[email protected]

Gaddiel R. Ackah is a distinguished social advocate and thought leader whose work champions economic independence and ethical leadership. U.S. Navy Veteran Based in the United States. With a background that spans education, business, military service, creative arts and governance, he brings a multifaceted perspective to transformative change. His commitment to empowering individuals and communities has made him a powerful voice in both national and global development conversations.

As the author of numerous inspirational and leadership-focused books, Gaddiel shares timeless principles for personal growth, civic responsibility, and spiritual resilience. His publications include:

Competent Leadership Becoming Successful Our Happiness Some Choices Matter Respect Matters Faith Wipes Tears The Power of Faith

With every word and initiative, Gaddiel Ackah continues to challenge conventions, shape character, and inspire a new generation of leaders.