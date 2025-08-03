ModernGhana logo
Joint security force cracks down on unlawful possession of firearms in Oti Region

The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the military, has conducted a successful intelligence-led operation in Nkwanta, resulting in the arrest of a suspect and retrieval of firearms and ammunition.

A statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr. John Nchor, Public Relations Officer of the Oti Police Command shared with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated they arrested suspect Francis Donkor, 50, for possession of firearms without authority.

The joint police and military team cordoned off an area opposite King’s Filling Station Down and conducted a thorough search of the premises around 1815 hours on Friday, August 2025.

The search led to the discovery of two single-barrel guns and four AAA ammunition from the room of suspect Donkor and currently assisting with ongoing investigations.

The retrieved exhibits have been retained as evidence to support the investigation and possible prosecution.

The Ghana Police Service remains committed to maintaining peace and public safety, cautioning the public against unlawful possession and use of firearms.

This operation demonstrates the Service’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

GNA

