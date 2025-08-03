ModernGhana logo
Mahama to convene Health Sovereignty Summit for African leaders on August 5

SUN, 03 AUG 2025

President John Dramani Mahama will on Tuesday, August 5, bring together African Heads of State, policymakers, and global health actors for the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit in Accra,.

The summit, under the theme “African Health Sovereignty in a Reimagined Global Health Governance Architecture,” is aimed at reforming the current global health systems to reflect Africa’s needs, priorities, and leadership.

A statement issued by the Presidency on Sunday, August 3, said the high-level meeting will result in the adoption of the Accra Initiative, an action-oriented outcome document with clear principles and a roadmap for change.

“Africa must take charge of its health destiny—not in isolation, but through determined, coordinated action. This Summit is our moment to lead not only in financing our systems but also in reshaping the rules that govern global health—rules that must reflect the voices and realities of our people,” President Mahama said as quoted in the pre-summit statement.

The summit will announce key deliverables including the creation of a Presidential High-Level Panel to design a new global health governance framework, and the launch of the SUSTAIN Initiative to drive country-led and investment-driven health systems.

The statement noted that despite notable improvements in global health over the decades, these gains are under threat due to weakened multilateralism, donor fatigue, and rising health risks.

It added, “The current global health governance framework—designed in a different era—no longer adequately reflects today’s political, economic, or demographic realities. Reform is now crucial; it is urgent both nationally and internationally.”

The gathering will also witness the endorsement of the Accra Compact, which will articulate Africa’s collective vision for health sovereignty and equitable global health governance.

President Mahama’s call follows his June 2025 speech at the Global Summit on Health and Prosperity in Brussels, and echoes his leadership during the 2014 Ebola crisis, where he coordinated regional responses.

The Presidency said the summit aligns with ongoing efforts led by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and the African Union to strengthen health financing and coordination on the continent.

83202534120-k5fri7u2h0-img7126.jpeg

83202534123-8dt2wjivuq-img7127.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

