“Clottey risked it all to save me” — NPP Deputy Organiser recounts Ablekuma North violence

Deputy National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah, has emotionally recounted how Emmanuel Nii Clottey, the party’s former Greater Accra Regional Director of Research, saved him from a brutal mob attack during the chaotic Ablekuma North election rerun.

Chris Lloyd was among several party members targeted by unidentified thugs who stormed the St Peter’s Methodist Church polling station on July 11, disrupting the process with violent assaults.

Amid the confusion and panic, video footage showed Chris Lloyd being forcefully pinned to the ground and repeatedly assaulted, forcing voting to come to an abrupt halt.

But in what he describes as an act of extraordinary courage, Chris Lloyd says he owes his life to Nii Clottey, who stepped in at great personal risk to defend him when others fled for safety.

“When everyone was afraid to come close, Emmanuel Nii Clottey stood up to ward off these thugs and risked it all. Not everyone will do this, and for that I say thank you and God bless you, my brother,” Chris Lloyd recounted.

The deputy organiser, who is still recovering from injuries sustained during the attack, said Clottey’s intervention prevented what could have been a tragic outcome.

In response, Emmanuel Nii Clottey, who has declared his intention to contest for the NPP Greater Accra Regional Secretary slot, said his actions were motivated by loyalty and instinct.

“The situation was bad, and someone needed to help. Chris is my brother, and I couldn't watch those hooligans harm him, so I had to intervene, and I did so rightly,” Clottey said.

Chris Lloyd also praised Clottey for visiting him after the incident, a gesture he says reflects not only Clottey’s character but also the party’s spirit of unity.

“My brother Nii Clottey has come all the way to see how I'm doing. It tells you how he cares and how the party also cares,” he added.

The violent scenes at the Ablekuma North rerun have since sparked condemnation from various quarters, with calls for better security measures during internal party elections.