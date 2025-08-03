ModernGhana logo
Retract your propaganda story against us or we sue you — NPP threatens AllAfrica.com

SUN, 03 AUG 2025

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned international news portal AllAfrica.com to retract its recent publication accusing the party of contracting a Ukrainian PR firm to smear President John Dramani Mahama or face legal action.

The party insists the report, which alleged that it owes Ukraine-based Brandcom $280,000 for an online propaganda campaign during the 2024 elections, is completely false and defamatory.

In a statement dated August 3, the NPP said it has no dealings, past or present, with any such company and described the publication as a deliberate attempt to damage its reputation.

“The NPP views this publication as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the party and sow public distrust. We demand an immediate retraction of the false claims and reserve the right to pursue legal action against Brandcom and any media outlet that publishes or republishes these unsubstantiated allegations.

“We wish to state emphatically and categorically that the NPP has no contractual relationship (past or present) with any entity known as Brandcom, based in Ukraine or elsewhere. The claims contained in the article are completely false, baseless, and defamatory,” the statement signed by the party’s Communications Directorate, read in part.

The party also rejected claims that it ever authorised any foreign firm to create fake social media accounts, produce smear content, or engage in unethical digital operations before or during the 2024 campaign.

“At no point did the leadership of the NPP engage, authorise, or instruct any foreign agency to operate fake social media accounts, produce smear campaign content, or undertake any unethical digital activities during the 2024 presidential campaign or any other cycle,” the statement added.

The NPP stressed that it has always run issue-based campaigns grounded in integrity and respect for democratic principles.

Comments

Million | 8/3/2025 5:07:10 PM

Does the NPP think they can threaten that news media if they have evidence? We are in Ghana and we witnessed the false news that the NPP media including that of chairman Wontumi did against Mahama.

Comments1
