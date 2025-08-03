DStv pricing: ‘MultiChoice don’t take Ghanaians serious enough’ — Sam George

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has accused MultiChoice Ghana of showing disregard for Ghanaians by refusing to reduce its DStv subscription fees despite favourable economic indicators.

In a social media post on Sunday, August 3, the minister said the company’s latest statement vindicates his long-held view that it does not take Ghanaians seriously.

“I have read the release by DStv Ghana and taken full consideration that they vindicate my earlier position that they simply do not take the Ghanaian people serious enough,” he wrote.

The minister had earlier given MultiChoice Ghana a seven-day ultimatum, ending August 7, to review its bouquet prices downward or face the suspension of its operating licence by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

He cited the cedi’s appreciation, dropping inflation, and reduced fuel prices as justification for the directive.

But MultiChoice, in a statement dated August 3 and signed by its Managing Director Alex Okyere, said while it acknowledges the recent economic gains, it finds the demand to reduce prices untenable.

“While we appreciate the recent appreciation of the Cedi (which we have never referred to as a ‘fluke’), it is not tenable to reduce the DStv subscription fees in the manner proposed by the Minister,” the statement said.

The company said it had engaged the Ministry and the NCA in good faith and remained committed to resolving the matter through constructive dialogue for the interest of its stakeholders and staff.

Sam George, however, dismissed these claims, noting that the company responded differently when it was faced with similar pressure in Nigeria.

“The same group operating in Nigeria reversed price increases when the Nigerian authorities sued them. The Nigerian House of Representatives took the matter up and ordered a suspension of the increases. They complied,” he said.

He also revealed details of an alternative proposal by the company, which he rejected.

According to him, MultiChoice had suggested maintaining the current prices while halting the transfer of revenue to their headquarters.

“In all honesty, that offer lacks any logic in my estimation. The essence of my action is to see Ghanaians pay a fair price for the services offered. How does this proposal solve the real issue?” he asked.