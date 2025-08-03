It’s untenable to reduce DStv subscription fees in the manner proposed — MultiChoice replies Sam George

MultiChoice Ghana says it is not feasible to reduce DStv subscription fees by 30% as proposed by the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mr Samuel Nartey George.

The company, in a statement dated August 3 and signed by its Managing Director, Alex Okyere, described the minister’s directive as unfortunate and appealed for further engagement on the matter.

“It is regrettable that the Honourable Minister has taken this stance, notwithstanding our ongoing endeavours to engage with the Honourable Minister candidly and in good faith on this important matter. In an effort to arrive at a resolution, we have made a proposal to the Honourable Minister and the National Communications Authority (the NCA) on an alternative further engagement avenue,” the statement said.

Mr Sam George, while speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Friday, August 1, gave MultiChoice Ghana a seven-day ultimatum to reduce its subscription fees or risk the suspension of its licence by the NCA.

The minister had argued that the company must reduce its prices to reflect the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi, which had previously faced years of consistent depreciation.

He also claimed that MultiChoice had resisted, reportedly suggesting that the appreciation of the cedi was merely a fluke and could not influence price reductions.

But reacting to that claim, MultiChoice stated, “While we appreciate the recent appreciation of the Cedi (which we have never referred to as a ‘fluke’), it is not tenable to reduce the DStv subscription fees in the manner proposed by the Minister.”

The company said it remains committed to constructive dialogue and compliance with Ghana’s laws and expects the same from the authorities.